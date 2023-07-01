How to sleep better during the summer heat | Magazine

Dr. Dragan Hrnčić reveals everything about proper sleep, how to deal with the summer heat during the night and what are the consequences of lack of sleep!

Sleeping on hot summer nights often turns into a nightmare. We toss and turn in bed all night and when we somehow fall asleep, the heat catches up with us again and wakes us up. Physiologist prof. explains how heat affects our sleep. Dr. Dragan Hrnčić for RTS.

“We are in summer and we are expecting even higher temperatures, so we actually have to be prepared that such weather conditions, above all high temperatures and heat, will affect our sleep. In the sense that we will sleep less, that it will be more difficult for us to fall asleep and that we will wake up more often during the night,” says the professor.

The heat is not conducive to sleeping during the night, because in order to sleep well, it is desirable that the room we stay in is cooler compared to the room we stay in during the day, notes guest Ivana Božović. During sleep, our body lowers its temperature by about two to three degrees, when the sleep hormone, melatonin, begins to be secreted.

“Given that it is more difficult to fall asleep and that it is more difficult to reach the deep stages of sleep, and for quality and healthy sleep it is necessary to have a certain amount of deep sleep. Well, it is precisely this deep sleep that we find very difficult to achieve during hot summer nights, and we also promote we extend the duration of those REM phases in which dreams actually happen,” explains Dr. Hrnčić.

That’s why we have them during summer nights dreams are more vivid and full of colors, even some nightmares.

Who is more sensitive to sleep disorders?

Chronically ill patients are usually more susceptible to all changes in life circumstances that require our body to adapt to them, which also means increased energy consumption. And chronic patients have a reduced, what is called in medicine, physiological reservoir, which is an additional stress for them.

“That’s why it’s very important that they adjust their therapy. Chronic patients who take a certain therapy for a long time, roughly know how to level these things,” notes the doctor.

During the colder nights we will sleep better because during the summer days we have a paradox, which is that we are sleepy during the day and sleep worse at night. This leads us into a vicious circle that one bad night requires us to make up for that sleep during the day, and the heat during the day further exhausts us, dilates blood vessels, leads to a drop in blood pressure and generally makes us extra tired due to increased physical activity.

“Cold weather, on the other hand, improves the quality of sleep and we can actually say that we will sleep a little better these few days,” adds Dr. Hrnčić.

What is needed for quality sleep?

The recommendations of the World Health Organization and doctors are that it is necessary seven to eight hours of sleep a day, depending on the age group of course, or the chronicity that the person has. However, it is very important that sleep is coordinated with biological rhythms, that circadian rhythm, and that we try to go to sleep around 11-12 at night and that we try to create sleeping conditions in the room – to darken the room and cool it down, he recommends Professor Hrnčić.

“There are people who function well with a shorter amount of sleep, but then we will have consequences during the day that we will be sleepy, loss of concentration, lower work efficiency. So if we are chronically exposed to a reduced amount of sleep during the night, it represents a risk factor for numerous diseases,” the doctor points out and adds that children need more sleep because, as is usually said, children grow while they sleep, which is true because the growth hormone is secreted during sleep.

The impact of sleep deprivation

There is no organic system that does not require a certain period of rest that it gets during sleep and a certain period of recovery. Lack of sleep disrupts the functioning of all organic systems in that physical sense. In the mental sense we become more irritablecan lead to numerous psychiatric manifestations, and on the other hand, it also affects our perception of the world around us, notes Dr. Hrnčić.

Studies have shown that if you have poor sleep quality or one sleepless night, the number of accidents at work increases significantly after such a night. This can be seen even after sudden weather changes and everything that can affect the quality of sleep.

“Work performance is certainly significantly lower, and because of this, some companies in the world actually allow a certain period of rest, even sleeping during working hours for people who need it. This shift work is something that represents a very big health problem,” emphasizes the professor .

What should we do to sleep better?

There’s a lot we can do to naturally increase sleep quality and beat the summer temperatures. It is very important to reduce the level of physical activity immediately before going to bed, especially in summer, because physical activity raises the body temperature. To cool the room in which we sleep as well as possible. That the settlement should be cotton and airy. We must not eat two hours before going to sleep. Of course, you should not drink coffee in the evening and you can drink certain types of tea.

“It is especially important that the room we are in be darkened. However, in an urban environment such as Belgrade, as well as in other environments, there is actually something called light pollution. At night, a very large amount of light enters our rooms where we sleep and reduces the amount of melatonin, which is necessary for quality sleep,” notes Dr. Dragan Hrnčić.

As for the climate, it is good that the rooms are air-conditioned, but it is recommended that the air-conditioning is not in the room where we sleep and that there is no direct influence of cold air.

