Lightning photography can be an exciting and spectacular experience, but it’s important to do it safely and consciously.

Find a safe place: The top priority is safety. Find a safe place to photograph lightning, such as an indoor structure or car. Avoid being outdoors during a thunderstorm. Set up your camera: Set your camera to manual mode and use a large aperture (f/8 or faster) to get more depth of field. Also set the ISO sensitivity to minimum (ISO 100 or 200) to reduce image noise. Use a tripod to keep the camera steady. Use a remote or the timer: Use a remote control or camera timer to take photos without having to touch the camera. This way, you will avoid the risk of blurring the image. Use long exposure: Use a long exposure (usually between 5 and 30 seconds) to capture the lightning in its entirety. This will give you the effect of “frozen” lightning in the image. Choose the right time: Lightning is more frequent during thunderstorms, so try to photograph it during these conditions. Also, try to take pictures at night when the sky is dark and lightning can be seen more clearly. Experiment: Experiment with different exposures and angles to create a unique image. For example, you can shoot horizontally or vertically, or focus only on the area where lightning strikes. Use a wide angle lens: Use a wide angle lens to capture a large area of ​​the sky. This way, you will have a better chance of capturing lightning in the picture.

Always remember to photograph lightning safely and responsibly. He tries to always maintain an adequate level of distance and to use a safe place to photograph. With these tips, you should be able to capture great lightning photos.

