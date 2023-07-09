How to take more vacation and rest days than accrued for the summer holidays or during the year

Holidays are a labor right and they are so much so that they are crystallized in the Constitution. This is the period of absence from work which is regularly paid and calculated on the basis of the days actually worked during the year. The most typical case concerns that of the worker employed throughout the year – from January to December – with a full-time contract, regardless of whether it is fixed-term or permanent.

Beyond the particularities included in the national employment contracts of the category, all of them are entitled to 4 weeks of holidays during the year, 2 of which to be used preferably consecutively and another 2 in the following 18 months. But if the need for an additional holiday period arises, what to do?

Can I attach permits to holidays to extend the holidays?

A first way to lengthen the holiday period is to combine the permits that the worker may possibly enjoy. There are different types, but a premise is fundamental: this additional period of absence must be used precisely for the reasons for which it is granted and not to go on holiday. The risk is to face a heavy fine or even dismissal.

Among the best-known paid permits envisaged by the 2023 legislation there are blood donation permits, permits for public holidays, permits for the disabled, permits for mourning or serious illness of a family member, Rol or permits for the reduction of work permits, permits for medical visits, permits and leave for personal reasons, permits law 104 to assist a family member with serious disability.

Leave and leave to be combined with holidays

Even in the case of leave or leave, the reasons for which they are granted must be strictly adhered to. But even in this case we are dealing with tools with which extend the period of absence from work. The range of options is wide and also includes leave for study reasons or for serious family reasons, paid leave for those who assist a disabled family member. Two other tools that find applications in more structured companies are the time bank and the multi-period timetable.

Basically, the employee works for a few hours more than what is stipulated in the contract and this extra time ends up fueling a treasure trove to be exploited at the end of the year and converted into days of rest. Naturally it is necessary to comply with the legal limits on overtime work.

Finally, we recall that, being an inalienable right and designed for the psycho-physical recovery of the employee and which therefore cannot be dispensed with, the holiday must be compulsorily granted by the employer. However, the latter must take into account the needs of corporate organization. To be clear, he can refuse holidays to a worker in the case of a request for the same period as another employee with the same duties. In short, the no must be motivated. In the contrary case or of refusal of the holidays, it can be denounced to the Territorial Labor Inspectorate.

