Nature photography is a genre of photography that focuses on the depiction of nature and natural elements. This type of photography focuses on the beauty and diversity of nature, capturing images of landscapes, animals, plants, insects, flowers and other natural elements.

The purpose of nature photography is to showcase the beauty of nature, but also to raise awareness and educate the public about environmental issues. Nature photos can also be used as scientific documentation to monitor the effects of climate change and other environmental threats.

To obtain good results in nature photography, it is important to have a thorough knowledge of nature and photographic techniques, as well as having a strong passion for photography and a deep respect for nature.