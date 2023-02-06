Rembrandt lighting is a type of lighting that is used in photography and cinematography to create a dramatic and intense image. This type of lighting was developed and made famous by the Dutch painter Rembrandt Van Rijn, who used it to create intensely emotional looking paintings.

Rembrandt lighting consists of a single main light source, usually placed at about a 45-degree angle to the subject. The main light source is directed towards the subject, creating a triangular shadow under the jaw and a second shadow on the opposite cheek. This creates a triangular area of ​​light and shadow on the face, which gives depth and drama to the image.

The side of the face illuminated by the main light source should be the most interesting or expressive side, as this illumination brings out the distinctive features of the face. Also, the light source should be placed close enough to the subject to create an area of ​​bright light and a sharp shadow.

In general, Rembrandt lighting is a very versatile technique and can be used in many different situations, such as for portraits, fashion photography and still life photography.

However, it is important to note that this type of lighting is not suitable for all subjects and can make some images too intense or dramatic.

In summaryRembrandt lighting consists of a single main light source that is placed at an angle of about 45 degrees to the subject, creating a triangular area of ​​light and shadow on the face that gives depth and drama to the image.

This technique is very versatile and can be used in many different situations, but it is not suitable for all subjects.