The “dominant eye centered” photographic technique refers to a photographic composition in which the main object of the image is centered within the frame, aligned with the dominant eye of the viewer. The dominant eye refers to the eye with which the observer prefers to look, usually determined by the brain based on laterality.

To apply this technique, the photographer must carefully consider the position of the main object in the frame. Typically, the main object should be centered so that it is symmetrical about the vertical axis of the image, which helps create a sense of balance and visual stability.

Also, the photographer must pay attention to the camera angle. The angle should be such that the viewer’s dominant eye is aligned with the main object of the image. This means that the camera should be placed at an appropriate height and distance to the object so that the viewer can look directly into the center of the image.

This technique can be used in a wide range of photographic situations, such as portrait photography, landscape photography, still life photography and fine art photography. However, like all photographic techniques, it should be used discreetly and appropriately according to the subject and photographic context.