The self-timer is a photographic technique that allows the photographer to take a picture of himself without the help of another person. Usually, the self-timer is done using a digital camera or a smartphone that has a front facing camera.

The self-timer technique requires the photographer to place the camera on a stable support such as a tripod, table or flat surface, and position himself in front of the camera so that he can be framed as desired.

In some cases, the camera may be equipped with a self-timer function, which allows the shutter release to be delayed for a few seconds, giving the photographer time to position himself correctly and prepare for the photo. Alternatively, the photographer can use a wireless remote control to trigger the shutter from a distance.

Another common self-timer technique is to use a mirror to frame your photo. The photographer holds the camera in front of a mirror, so that the camera is not visible, and uses the mirror to frame the image.

It’s important to consider the light and camera angle when taking a self-portrait to get a good picture. Also, using a tripod or stable stand can help avoid blurry or blurry photos.

In summary, the self-timer technique is a convenient way for photographers to take pictures of themselves, allowing them complete control over the image, angle and lighting of the photo.