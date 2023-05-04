How to use your phone as a TV remote control | MobIT

Stop searching for the remote control and learn how to control your TV with your phone.

Source: SMARTLife

Have you ever wondered? how to control the TV via phone and whether it is even possible? Android and Apple smartphones are really powerful devices, and the abundance of available applications makes them very practical and usable in almost all situations – from everyday ones to specific ones.

Thanks to the versatility of the Android and iOS operating systems, you can use your smartphone as a remote control for your smart TV.

This means that you will no longer have to “play hide and seek” with the remote control and get annoyed if you can’t find it because it fell behind the couch, got lost under a book or someone in the house left it in a “hidden” place. In addition, if you need to type some text on your TV, say when you search YouTube or want to find a new application, it will be much easier for you to do it with your mobile phone than with a traditional remote control.

Source: Pexels

Another advantage of using the phone as a remote control for the TV is that the connection between the phone and the TV can be made via a Wi-Fi network, so it is not always necessary to point the phone at the TV. Moreover, this way you can control your TV from another room, as long as your phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network that the TV is connected to.

So keep reading, save your nerves and find out how to control the TV via phone.

Phone as a remote control for TVs with Android TV or Google TV operating system

To use you mobile phone as a remote control for smart TVs powered by Android TV or Google TV operating system all you need is an application by name Remote Control for Android TV.

This application is available for mobile phones using Android operating system version 4.4 or higher. In the free version, you will occasionally see ads and will not be able to use voice commands and the virtual keyboardand if these limitations bother you too much, you can buy the Pro version and unlock the full potential of the application.

In addition to televisions with the Android TV or Google TV operating system, the application Remote Control for Android TV also supports drudge devices running one of the above operating systems, such as Media Box devices, Set-Top-Box devices, Streaming Stick devices and similar.

It is important that you know that Android and Android TV are not the same and that these two operating systems should not be mixed. Android TV is fully adapted to televisions, i.e. large non-touch screens and remote controls. Additionally, Android TV apps are designed differently to make the most of screen real estate, and to make it easier to use without a touchscreen. Precisely because these two names were mixed up by many, the company Google decided to change the name of Android TV to Google TV.

Before you install the Remote Control for Android TV app on your phone or tablet, make sure the TV and phone (or tablet) are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. After that, find and install it in the Google Play Store Remote Control for Android TV.

Similar applications are also available for Apple iPhones and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store.

Now that you know how to use your phone to control a TV that uses the Android TV or Google TV operating system, you may be interested in how you can do the same in case your TV does not use either of these two operating systems.

How to use your phone as a remote control for Samsung, LG and other TVs that do not use the Android TV or Google TV operating system

If you have a smart TV that does not use the Android TV or Google TV operating system, there is no reason to worry. Namely, major TV manufacturers have their own apps that you can use to control your TV from your mobile phonewhich are available for iPhone and Android phones.

For example, you can control newer models of Samsung TVs with help Samsung SmartThings applications, while newer models of LG TVs can be controlled with help LG ThinQ applications.

Keep in mind that it is not uncommon for one TV manufacturer to have multiple applications for controlling the TV through the phone, where each application works with certain series of TVs. In that regard, we suggest that you read the user manual that came with your TV or that you read in detail the description of the application that you plan to download from Google Play or the Apple App Store electronic store.

It is worth noting that there are also applications from independent companies that are intended only for a certain brand of television, such as, for example, Remote for LG: Smart Remote an application for LG smart TVs that covers almost all models made from 2012 until today.

What if the phone won’t work as a remote control?

If you have a problem with pairing your phone and TV, you can find a solution using the following methods:

Check the Wi-Fi connection on the TV and phone – to control the TV from your mobile phone, both devices must be connected to the same wireless network. In the TV menu, find the Wi-Fi connection settings and make sure that the TV is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the phone.

Check that the application on the phone has all the necessary permissions – some applications require access to location information or access to the phone’s memory in order to function properly. Check that you have allowed your TV control app to use all the necessary resources.

Check if the app supports your TV model – no app supports all TV models. Even if an app is only for a certain brand of TV, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will support every TV of that brand. Read the app’s documentation to make sure the app supports your TV model.

When should you use an IR diode?

If you can’t find an app that supports your TV, the success of controlling it with your phone depends solely on it whether your phone has an IR diode. Unfortunately, you won’t find it on models from manufacturers like Apple and Samsung, but you will if you bought one Huawei ili Xiaomi.

On Huawei phones, the device manager application is called Smart Remotewhile on Xiaomi devices in question Mi Remoteand the procedure for adding a TV is almost the same. All you need to do is open the app, add a new remote control, select the device you want to control (in this case the TV), and then find the manufacturer name of your TV. After that, all you need to do is follow the connection instructions, that is, try to turn on the TV with the various solutions offered to you, until you are successful.