Every year he is the winner of the egg beater, even though he uses the right!

Izvor: Shutterstock/photo stella

If you can’t brag about egg-beating victories today, there is a solution! You had no idea how you could beat your housemates, colleagues or friends, whatever egg they chose. You don’t need any trick for this, as many people think.

Some believe that you should keep your fingers as close as possible to the top of the egg and try to be as gentle as possible in beating your opponent, and there are also people who believe that the egg will be stronger if you paint it with a double color.

It is often a misconception that large and bigger eggs are stronger, and that it is therefore necessary to choose smaller ones with a sharper and more precise tip. There is also a custom for some people to test an egg by hitting it lightly on a tooth, and if the sound is light and high, it means that the egg is strong. However, thanks to TikTok and the chats that users share, you don’t need any of that.

A young man posted a video of himself putting an egg in the freezer. After half an hour, you can take the egg and try to outwit your opponent. Mladić pointed out that in this way winner every yearso if you weren’t lucky today, try it now!

Watch the clip:

00:05 Easter Source: tiktok/aaron_xis Source: tiktok/aaron_xis

(WORLD)