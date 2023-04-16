How to write a CV for a job | Info

Here’s how to write a CV for a job that will attract attention, and what mistakes can cost you an invitation to an interview!

Izvor: Shutterstock/jamesteohart

If you are looking for a new job, employment experts have some advice for you. Here’s how to write an attention-grabbing CV – from what experience and skills to include, through fonts and text formatting, to mistakes that can cost you the chance to be invited to an interview.

What do employers and HR services look for when they read a CV? A clear picture of who the candidate is and what he can do, that goes without saying. But keep in mind that someone will only spend a minute or two on your CV, and that’s why it’s even more important how it looks and what it says.

The CV must be easy to read

Choose a font that is not smaller than 11 or 12, make a neat margin. The standard length is one page, so if you have reduced the font to fit more text, immediately think about how you can shorten the text. A CV should contain basic information, not a whole life story or “stuffed” items to make it look longer. Keep it short and clear.

Use text formatting to highlight the most important moments in your career, positions, achieved successes… Remember that someone will only skim your CV at first, which is why it is important that the important items are easy to see. Only if you attract attention will someone actually read the entire CV.

Show that you are the best person for the job

Do not send the same CV everywhere, but carefully adapt it to the specific company and position you are applying for. Highlight the qualifications that are desirable for that particular job. Read and analyze the job advertisement carefully and adjust your list of qualifications to the required criteria.

In the description of the work you have done so far, give the potential new employer the bigger picture. Don’t just list the activities you had, but show and describe how they contributed to the company – what goals were set before you and how you achieved them.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Mangostar

What should a CV contain? The rule underlined by the experts is that you should describe in more detail the last ten years of his career. There is no need to go further into the past than that, and you will further confuse employers if you list the primary school you completed, the first volunteer jobs in your teenage years…

A good CV should show the right line of your experience and achievements. Treat it as a description of success, and with each new item show that you have taken on additional responsibilities and challenges in new positions.

3 biggest mistakes

If you make these mistakes while writing your CV, chances are high that someone will open it and – close it. Do not make them if you want a chance for a new job!

Spelling errors

Read your CV carefully, and then have someone close to you read it. Sometimes we hardly notice mistakes which we made ourselves in typing, which is why a “fresh” pair of eyes is always good to see them and draw our attention.

Bragging

Avoid long, “corporate” words, especially if you don’t know exactly what they mean. The CV must be simple, striking and clear. If employers or HR notice that you are bragginginstead of describing yourself realistically, it might be repulsive to them.

Opacity

A CV that looks like a “sea” of boring letters does not attract attention, and you want to attract it. Follow formatting rules, emphasize important points, and keep your CV to no longer than one typed page.

(WORLD)