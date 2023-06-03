How Ukraine’s defense against Russian drones and missiles works

Although the news about it has diminished in recent months, the Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities has not stopped, and indeed has greatly intensified in the last month. In May alone, Russia bombed Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, 17 times. The reason why it is less talked about is that during the war the Ukrainian army considerably improved its air defense systems, thanks to the defense weapons supplied in recent months by various Western countries but also to the improvement of crews dedicated exclusively to air defense day and night.

The Russian attacks against which Ukraine defends take place with launches of missiles or so-called “kamikaze drones”, which crash into a target by detonating their own explosives and self-destructing. Unlike the latter, missiles remain dangerous even when the Ukrainian army manages to intercept them, i.e. to detonate them while they are in the air, because the debris that falls on inhabited centers can still cause damage to people and things. Three people died and several others were injured in this way in Kiev last Thursday after the Ukrainian army intercepted a barrage of 10 ballistic missiles.

In addition to materially protecting civilians in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities, defense systems also serve to prevent bombings from affecting energy infrastructure in various parts of the country: this has happened several times in the past months, and in Ukraine millions of people were repeatedly left without water and electricity. Among the most critical and constantly protected Ukrainian infrastructures there are also four functioning nuclear power plants.

Il New York Times he recounted how a crew assigned to anti-aircraft missiles works in Kiev: it is made up of two people and protects only a small portion of the territory, about 10 square kilometres. The two reside in a base in the Kiev area, from which they promptly leave when the alarm sounds signaling a bombing: at which point they head for a location outside the city, whose location is undisclosed, where a truck is already ( covered by a tarp) with an air defense system mounted on top. If a missile approaches their area of ​​responsibility, they fire to shoot it down. However, by shooting they reveal their position, and therefore they must leave in no more than two minutes if they do not want to become an easy target for the Russian army.

The crew members he spoke to the New York Times, like many other Ukrainian soldiers, have learned to use these systems during the current war, and have improved over time. On the side of their truck, each crew keeps track of their “successes”, that is, of what they have managed to shoot down: what the New York Times it had symbols representing two Russian fighter jets, six Russian-made drones, two Russian attack helicopters and two Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

The crew must be ready to intervene at any moment because it is not known when a new attack could arrive: they usually occur at night, but lately there have been several during the day as well. In attacks, Russia uses both ballistic missiles, exceptionally fast and with a wide range of devastation, but also very imprecise, and above all the fearsome hypersonic missiles, new generation weapons that guarantee high maneuverability despite being able to reach a speed of at least five times higher than that of sound (according to the Russian military, their Kinzhal missiles reach ten times the speed of sound).

– Read also: Ukraine is learning how to intercept Russian hypersonic missiles

The method that has so far proved to be the most effective for defense against Russian missiles are the Patriot systems supplied to Ukraine by the United States in late April, also capable of traveling at high speeds and equipped with radars that allow position tracking even of very fast missiles.

However, the recent success of Ukrainian defense systems may not last long. In April, when some confidential documents of the US Department of Defense were leaked and published analyzing the progress of the war in Ukraine, it emerged that in a few months Ukraine risked running out of missiles for air defense, if supplies had not increased.

Russia, on the other hand, has so far shown that it can organize attacks on a regular basis and on a large scale, albeit relying in some cases on less accurate missiles. When there are large and multi-area bombings, Ukraine often finds itself having to make difficult decisions about how to deploy resources that are altogether limited.

Ukraine also needs air defense to protect its weapons and have time to regroup in view of a land-based army counter-offensive, which has been described as imminent for weeks now and which Russia has also shown to fear. In this regard Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukrainian intelligence, told al New York Times that recently the bombing strategy of the Russian army has changed: instead of targeting civilian infrastructure, as happened during the winter, the attacks now aim to destroy military installations to weaken the army on land.

Various analyzes of the war have shown how in the last period the Russian army has purposely tried to fill the air with as many missiles and drones as possible at the same time, in order to overcome the defensive management capability of the Ukrainian army and still strike. somehow.