How Venezuela Became the Richest Country in Latin America, and How it All Went Wrong

Venezuela’s Nationalization of Oil: From Wealth to Disaster

50 years ago, Venezuela experienced a unique and significant turn of events that would shape its future for decades to come. In October 1973, oil-exporting Arab countries imposed an embargo on oil sales to the United States and other states, leading to a global energy upheaval known as the Oil Crisis. While most Latin American countries suffered a severe setback, Venezuela benefited greatly, becoming one of the richest countries in the region.

At the time, Venezuela remained neutral and avoided joining the Arab embargo against the US. This allowed the country to become an alternative supplier of crude oil, as its production and exports soared. With the ability to produce 3.3 million barrels a day, Venezuela became the largest oil exporter outside the Middle East, overshadowing all other Latin American countries.

The increase in oil income brought significant changes to Venezuela’s economy and boosted its international weight. It became a major global player and was able to provide generous aid to countries in Central America that were heavily reliant on oil imports. Venezuelan President Carlos Andrés Pérez, who came to power in 1973, decided to take advantage of this newfound wealth and nationalized the country’s oil industry in 1975.

The nationalization led to the creation of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), a state-owned oil company that became a key driver of economic development in the years that followed. PDVSA’s active exploration work revealed the true magnitude of Venezuela’s oil reserves, which were believed to be much smaller before nationalization. Venezuela soon became known as Saudi Venezuela, experiencing a period of prosperity characterized by state capitalism and ambitious infrastructure projects.

However, this era of prosperity came at a cost. Frivolous consumption and ostentatious lifestyles became prevalent among the wealthy, while the most disadvantaged Venezuelans saw little benefit from the country’s newfound wealth. Inefficiency and corruption plagued the public sector, leading to significant losses in the oil industry. Between 1972 and 1977 alone, an estimated $100 billion was improperly diverted from the sector, according to Gustavo Coronel, a researcher at the Cato Institute.

The story of Saudi Venezuela did not have a happy ending. In recent years, Venezuela has experienced a significant economic downturn, losing around three-quarters of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The oil-rich nation has been plagued by hyperinflation, soaring public debt, and widespread social and political unrest. The mismanagement of the oil industry, coupled with falling oil prices and economic missteps, has led to a severe crisis from which the country continues to struggle.

The rise and fall of Saudi Venezuela serve as a cautionary tale for countries heavily reliant on a single resource and vulnerable to economic shocks. While Venezuela once stood as one of the wealthiest nations in Latin America, its current state serves as a reminder of the dangers of overreliance on natural resources and the importance of effective governance and diversification.

