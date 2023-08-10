How was table football created? Spanish Civil War, anarchists and Che Guevara (PHOTO/VIDEO) | Magazine

In the whirlwind of war, a Spanish anarchist came up with the idea of ​​making a football that does not require a real field and a soccer ball. The game has spread all over the world.

“football”as Spanish speakers call it, he invented Alejandro Finister (Alejandro Finisterre – Alejandro Campos Ramirez), poet, publisher and anarchist from Galicia, Spain

Finisterre, according to this version of the story, was recovering at Montserrat near Barcelona from being wounded in the bombing of Madrid in 1936. He felt sorry for his companions, among whom were children with amputated legs who could not play football. This is how a wooden table with figures of football players “hugging” on steel bars that are controlled by handles was born. Finister patented the device in Barcelona in 1937.

Soccer can be played by two, or better, four players. One controls the goalkeeper and defense, and the other controls the midfield and attack. Table football, like real football, has 11 players (including the goalkeeper), but they are arranged in an atypical and very offensive formation: 2-5-3. All cards are thrown into the attack. There are simple rules, which are not followed always and everywhere. For example, a goal scored by a group of players from the middle row does not count.

If you look into the history of this interesting game, you can see that in various countries there were many similar patents for the device on which football is played. The first tables appeared already at the end of the 19th century. Supporters of the Spanish version claim that the current football model, with figures whose silhouettes resemble human beings, originates from Finisterre.

And that current model is slowly dying out and is rarely seen. Gone long ago were the old arcades, pinball machines, pool tables or cafes, in the corner of which there was always at least one table football, or “čovice”, as they say in Banja Luka. In the generations that grew up in the nineties, there were real masters of this game.

Today, table football lives a new life as a prop in IT companies or at festivals, concerts and promotional events.

However, it is not like that in the world. Some “table football clubs” exist and are active in many countries. The World Table Soccer Federation (ITSF – eng. International Table Soccer Federation), which organizes all professional competitions, as well as the world championship, is also very developed and active.

Wherever and however you play, the only old rule still applies: no “grilling”!

After the bloody Spanish War, Finisterre left the Pyrenees and Franco’s Spain. He was imprisoned in Morocco, and he went to South America with many immigrants. In Ecuador, he is engaged in publishing, and later he moves to Guatemala, from where Franco’s agents tried to kidnap him, and then to Mexico. He lived a very interesting and intense life, he devoted a lot of energy to editing and preserving the legacy of the poet Leon Felipe.

It is recorded that he played a game of “man” with Che Guevara in 1952.

He died in his native Spain in 2007 at the age of 87.

