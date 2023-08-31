Hozier’s “Unreal Unearth” (2023) album review

The virality of his premature and commercial success caused critical attention to arrive fussy and groping, making it difficult to see him as anything more than a new pop hook with a million-dollar circulation. Three albums have been needed, and a more mature and thoughtful attitude on his part, so that the figure of Andrew John Hozier-Byrne (better known as Hozier) to be reconsidered as a substantial and truly relevant leg in the contemporary folk scene, thanks now to the publication of his recent and moving “Unreal Unearth” (23), a perfect communion between roots and modernity full of winks that intertwine yesterday and today.

Few voices could make medieval literature and classical culture sound so sexy, but with no limits in his mission and throughout 16 songs of authentic spectacle, this Irish-born singer-songwriter undoes the buckles of reason with astonishing ease and ignites the flame of intimacy from stories that as soon as the temperature of the room rises (“Whatever keeps you around, it keeps you around”, he sings in the passionate “First Time”), as they claim the origin and survival of a language that overcomes as time can pass (“Butchered Tongue”).

After a reflective and introspective outburst, where once again the singer sees fit to raise the pride of the roots with some verses sung in his native Gaelic language (“De Selby (Part 1)”), Hozier will not take long to play the card of that cinematographic histrionics that was so profitable for him in the past, with themes that are reminiscent of his best work and build bridges between philological tragedy and his most personal bias (as we can see in that “Francesca”, inspired by Dante’s Francesca de Rimini Alighieri). It will not be the first nor the last attempt by Hozier to show us his now high narrative influences, since it seems that Greek mythology also takes a turn in its respective prose with a surprising and rigorous continuity, expressed in cuts ranging from the romanticized gliding of Icarus (“I, Carrion (Icarian)”) until the thick and nocturnal interlude in honor of the goddess Nix (“Son Of Nyx”). Under a mask of playful and warm rhythms, Hozier underlines the hidden and committed charge of his verses through optimistic tracks but full of intention and challenge, as we appreciate in “Eat Your Young” and in his diatribes against the class divide and the social conflicts that leave their mark on numerous generations (“Putting food on the table selling bombs and guns/It’s quicker and easier to eat your young”). Even with everything, and despite talking about a work that has been formally forged since the submerged and Alighieri style candor of inconsolation and affliction, the singer is also able to find the light and surprise naturally with the benefits of the synthesizer (“Damage Gets Done”), accompanied by none other than the lady and lady of modern country-pop, Brandi Carlile. Holding an ambitious, refined, expansive, overwhelming and almost film-like production with a tightly closed fist, Hozier goes up and down from hell to bring us an ambitious proposal, so rich in diversity of styles (its transitions from indie-folk to soul remit) as in hits that renew his already consolidated repertoire. A moving assault with body and durability, but without renouncing its most mainstream and potentially radio-formulable aspect.