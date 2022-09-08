Every time by reporter Li Biao Every time by trainee reporter Li Xuanzhang Every time by editor Chen Xu

On September 7, “Reducing Pollution and Carbon, Protecting the Blue Sky – 2022 International Clean Air and Blue Sky Day Theme Promotion Activity” was held in Tangshan City, Hebei Province. Co-hosted by the People’s Government, organized by the Propaganda Department of the Tangshan Municipal Party Committee and the Tangshan Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment.

The “Daily Economic News” reporter noted that the “International Day for Clean Air and Blue Sky” was established by the 74th United Nations General Assembly in 2019 to raise public awareness and promote and promote actions to improve air quality. This year’s theme is “The Air We Share”.

Hu Qisheng, deputy governor of the Hebei Provincial People’s Government, mentioned in his speech that from 2013 to 2021, the average PM concentration in Hebei Province will drop from 104 micrograms per cubic meter to 38.8 micrograms per cubic meter, and the number of days with good air quality will increase from 149 to 269 days. .

“In the future, Hebei Province will further strengthen the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, pay equal attention to source control and centralized tackling, pollution prevention and ecological restoration, and promote green welfare through green development.” Hu Qisheng said.

The comprehensive air quality index is a dimensionless index that describes the comprehensive status of urban ambient air quality. The larger the index value, the greater the comprehensive pollution degree. The environmental protection department mainly uses the comprehensive air quality index to evaluate and rank urban air quality.

According to Tian Guoliang, deputy secretary of the Tangshan Municipal Party Committee and mayor, since the beginning of this year, the overall air quality index of Tangshan has been 4.26, a year-on-year decrease of 15.98%.

“Since the monitoring record was achieved, the pollution concentration is the lowest, the number of good days is the most, and the national ranking is the best.” Tian Guoliang emphasized.

Tian Chengchuan, director of the Publicity and Education Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s ecological and environmental protection has undergone historic, turning and overall changes. Sensation is significantly enhanced.

Tian Chengchuan said that during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, my country’s ecological civilization construction has entered a strategic direction focusing on carbon reduction, promoting the synergy of pollution reduction and carbon reduction, promoting the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development, and realizing the improvement of ecological environment quality from quantitative change to qualitative change. Critical period. To achieve a comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development, the energy sector is the main battlefield. It is necessary to give full play to the synergistic effect of pollution reduction and carbon reduction, and greatly reduce the concentration of PM2.5 through the deep transformation of energy.

At the event site, the Publicity and Education Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Tangshan Municipal People’s Government to jointly build an environment-friendly city and a climate-friendly city in Tangshan. Extensive cooperation has been carried out on international exchanges on climate and environment.

