(Original title: Hu Xijin: Indian media claimed that Chinese and Indian troops “exchanged fire” in southern Tibet, but are discussing to cool down the incident)

The Indian media quoted “sources” as saying today that the Chinese and Indian troops had a “conflict” in “Arunachal Pradesh” (Southern Tibet, China) on December 9, and there was a “firefight”. Several Indian soldiers and Chinese soldiers were injured in the conflict, but no one was killed. Some Russian media reported that at least six Indian soldiers were injured.

Data map

At present, Chinese and Indian officials have not publicly confirmed the above news. Reuters said that the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to the agency’s inquiries. According to the “sources” quoted by the Indian media, the conflict occurred on the 9th, and it has been three days since today. During this period, the Chinese and Indian officials have not publicly confirmed the above news and stated their positions. I think that if the Indian media reports are generally true, it shows that China Both the Indian government and the two militaries hope to control the impact of the incident and prevent it from fermenting. The two sides may be discussing how to deal with this matter.

According to the latest reports from Indian media, after the incident, Chinese and Indian military commanders in the region held a meeting to discuss the issue under the theme of “restoring peace and tranquility”.

In the past, when there were border frictions between China and India, most of them were first mentioned by the Indian side. For example, the Doklam crisis and the conflict in the Galwan Valley were quickly released by the Indian side to the media. However, the previous crises did not bring any benefits to the Indian side. The Indian side has fully understood China‘s firm position on the border issue, and it is worried that it has really become a strategic tool for the United States to contain China. The border issue cools down. China and India reached an important agreement in July this year on the disengagement of the two militaries in the frictional area of ​​the western border.

Screenshot of press release

Although the Chinese and Indian border guards have had friction many times in recent years, they have always maintained the boundary of not firing at each other. The conflict in the Galwan Valley resulted in the death of soldiers from both sides. The Indian army killed as many as 20, but the armies of both sides were also fighting with weapons. If both armies of the two countries open fire this time, and the two sides officially confirm the “exchange of fire between the two armies”, it will be a serious characterization. At present, only the Indian media quoted “sources” as saying, and the Indian side’s attitude is still relatively vague. Let’s see how the officials of China and India will formally express their positions next.

Previously reported:

Global: Some people in India feel at a loss and accuse Modi of “cede territory” to China

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar were in the same frame at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, but there was no one-on-one discussion. China and India have not held bilateral meetings on several recent multilateral occasions. Although the relationship between the two countries has not returned to normal and has truly stepped out of the “difficult stage”, some positive trends have emerged. An important development is that after several rounds of negotiations, the Chinese and Indian armies began to disengage in the Ganandaban area on the 8th of this month, taking another step towards the general direction of border stability.





Data map

Jaishankar said in another event on the 21st that it is very important to restore normal relations with China, which is the current focus of India’s foreign policy. He also mentioned that it is in the common interest of China and India to find a way of inclusive coexistence that is compatible with each other, because the whole idea of ​​Asia’s rise depends on the continent’s largest economies getting along with each other. This is basically consistent with China‘s position, making it possible for the two countries to further improve relations. In June this year, when Wang Yi met with the new Indian ambassador to China, Luo Guodong, he pointed out that the common interests between China and India far outweigh the differences. Trust rather than suspect each other.

However, just when China-India relations achieved some easing results, the voices of toughness toward China in India are on the rise again. Some extreme nationalists in India believe that “India has suffered a loss” on the issue of border disengagement, and some even blame the Modi government. “Ceded 1,000 square kilometers of territory” to China, they vigorously exaggerated the so-called “overall threat” of China to India, and put pressure on the government to oppose reconciliation with China. As for whether they will suffer from continuing confrontation with China, or whether they will suffer from peaceful coexistence and strengthen cooperation with China, they will not say this.





Data map

It needs to be recognized that this is an unavoidable and complex reality that China-India relations must face. On the one hand, there are always two sides to China in India. There are always evil forces who do not want to see China and India getting closer. We cannot use a broom to clean them up like rubbish. China-India relations need to achieve healthy and stable development while overcoming and surpassing these internal and external disturbances. China‘s attitude is clear and firm, but New Delhi has pandered to and exploited domestic nationalist sentiment in the past, and paid a high price for it. Facts have proved that this is New Delhi’s strategic negative asset, and it can only go far if it travels lightly.

Now, there are still some people in India who have unrealistic fantasies about the border issue, and they will return to the “status quo in April 2020” at every turn. In this regard, China has made it clear that the so-called “status quo in April 2020” was caused by India’s illegal crossing of the Sino-Indian border, and China cannot accept it. The Chinese side has also made it clear on many occasions that the rights and wrongs of the Sino-Indian border conflict are very clear, and the responsibility does not lie with China. However, because some Indian media distorted the facts and incited domestic nationalist sentiment, this has interfered with China-India relations to a certain extent, making political efforts to “break the ice” in relations with China often depend on the “face” of public opinion , and may even take risks.

In addition, there are some people in India who are bewitched by the United States and other foreign forces, and want to keep Sino-Indian relations tense through the border issue, so as to play a role in containing China. At present, China and India are gradually cooling down the border situation through negotiation and negotiation, which makes these people feel “anxious”. They hope to create public opinion pressure to constrain the relevant actions of the Indian government and affect the further resolution of the border issue. Under such circumstances, the Indian government should have firm confidence, not be disturbed by noise, and recognize that maintaining peace and tranquility on the border is where India’s real interests lie.





Data map

Sino-Indian relations fell to a trough after the conflict in the Galwan Valley in 2020. Since then, the two sides have kept diplomatic and military channels open, the border situation is generally stable, and the overall relationship between the two countries has shown a recovery momentum. It is worth mentioning that this happened at a time when the United States is stepping up provocations against China and India, which shows that the two major countries are not easy to fool. We also have confidence in New Delhi’s political wisdom and strategic sobriety, and believe that China and India will find a way of harmonious coexistence that is harmonious but different.