Huang Weilun: Encourage young people to join the construction industry, and the monthly income of individual jobs exceeds HK$40,000- Sing Tao Global Network

The government has launched an industry importation plan to import a total of 20,000 foreign workers for the construction and transportation industries. Deputy Financial Secretary Huang Weilun said on Metro Radio this morning (15th) that certain industries in Hong Kong, especially residential buildings, construction and transportation , it can be seen that the demand for labor will continue in the next few years. It is not realistic to insist on setting a short-term plan for importing labor into the industry. He also believes that many jobs in the construction industry earn good income, and he encourages more local young people to join.

Huang Weilun pointed out that Hong Kong has lost more than 100,000 manpower in the past few years, and the unemployment rate has dropped to nearly 3%. The current approach of the government is not only importing foreign workers, but also hoping to fill manpower through local training. When asked whether it means that foreign workers will continue to be imported in the future, Huang Weilun said that he does not speculate on the future situation. He also encourages young people to join the construction industry. Although it is hard work, the salary is good. The same below), and individual types of work will exceed 40,000 yuan, because there will be a large demand for public and private construction projects in the next few years.

He pointed out that the government and the Construction Industry Council have invested a lot of resources, such as applying more information technology on the site. Site work is no longer just manual labor, but requires a higher level of knowledge. It is very suitable for young people to join in and develop their talents.

Huang Weilun also agreed that although the importation of foreign workers program is not limited to hiring mainlanders, it will be easier for employers to hire mainlanders, describing this as a “mutually beneficial” situation.

