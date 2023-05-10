Huawei P60 Pro Features | Mobi

Are you looking for a phone that you can say is unique, but also offers many other great features? See what the P60 Pro can do.

Source: SmartLife / Ilija Baošić

At an event held in Munich on May 9, the company Huaweipresented its latest phone that will be found on the European market, as well as on our market – Huawei P60 Pro – and we give you our first impressions.

Design and screen

First of all, let’s bring out what first “catches” the eye – the back. As many phones have passed through our hands over the years, rarely anything can surprise us today or make us excited at first sight, but Rococo Pearl the back of the P60 Pro is something really special. The pearly luster and stone-like patterns will undoubtedly have a “wow” effect on anyone who sees this phone in person, especially after learning that each device one of a kind. Yes, you read that right – due to the manufacturing technique of the back panel, no two P60 Pro models have the same pattern.

In addition to the interesting patterns on the back, there is also a camera system island on the back of the device that brings a very striking look compared to the competition, which is also covered with a pearl emulsion.

The edges of this device are curved, and the screen and back are curved symmetrically, which is why the phone lies very comfortably in the hand. The speakers are located at the very top and bottom of the phone, which means that the sound is balanced, unlike the solution that uses a headset for the needs of one speaker, and we have no doubt that the fact that there is also an IR diode on the top will mean something to many people, so the P60 Pro can to be used as a remote.



The curved OLED panel, with a diagonal of 6.67 inches, uses LTPO technology, that is, dynamic refresh from 1 to 120 Hz, which Huawei says should reduce energy consumption by 29 percent. At first glance, the panel is excellent, with a high resolution of 1,220 x 2,700 pixels, with excellent color reproduction. In order to be durable for daily use, as well as accidents that happen, Huawei used its own Kunlun protective glass for the needs of the P60 Pro phone, which we already had the opportunity to see at last year’s Huawei Mate50 Pro model.



See description Huawei P60 Pro first look: Is this the most beautiful phone you’ve ever seen? Hide description Source: SmartLife / Ilija BaošićNo. picture: 11

1 / 11 Source: SmartLife / Ilija BaošićNo. picture: 11

2 / 11 Source: SmartLife / Ilija BaošićNo. picture: 11

3 / 11 AD Source: SmartLife / Ilija BaošićNo. picture: 11

4 / 11 Source: SmartLife / Ilija BaošićNo. picture: 11

5 / 11 Source: SmartLife / Ilija BaošićNo. picture: 11

6 / 11 AD Source: SmartLife / Ilija BaošićNo. picture: 11

7 / 11 Source: SmartLife / Ilija BaošićNo. picture: 11

8 / 11 Source: SmartLife / Ilija BaošićNo. picture: 11

9 / 11 AD Source: SmartLife / Ilija BaošićNo. picture: 11

10 / 11 Source: SmartLife / Ilija BaošićNo. picture: 11

11 / 11

Performance and battery

So that the use of the P60 Pro phone goes smoothly, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset beats “under the hood”. As you know, it is last year’s Qualcomm chip, but still extremely capable and fast, with an excellent ratio of efficiency and performance. Support for 5G connection is not present, but it certainly doesn’t mean much to our customers – at least for a while.

The battery capacity is 4,815 mAh and is absolutely in line with other flagship devices on the market. You’ll have to wait a bit for more information on its autonomy until we publish the review, but what is available from the information is that there is 88W fast charging with a SuperCharge charger, as well as support for wireless charging with a power of 50W. As claimed Huawei, if wired charging is used, the P60 Pro will charge up to 40% in 10 minutes, or up to 100% in just 40 minutes.

Cameras

Although the beauty of this device is one of the main features of this model, what really sets the P60 Pro apart is the triple camera system on the back, as was the case with Huawei P models in previous years.

There is an Xmage Ultra Lighting main camera of 48 megapixels, an Ultra Lighting periscope camera of the same resolution, as well as an ultra-wide-angle module with a resolution of 13 MP. Just like on the Mate50 Pro model, the main camera has an adjustable physical aperture – from f/1.4 to f/4.0. In addition, there is also a 12 MP selfie camera available, which is located in the cutout in the middle of the upper part of the screen.

It’s still too early to pass judgment on the cameras, but below you can see some of the photos we’ve managed to take so far, and let us know what you think of them in the comments.