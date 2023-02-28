During the 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, ​​Huawei involved operators, industry partners and opinion leaders from all over the world to discuss the initiative ‘GUIDE to the Intelligent World’. The goal is to understand how this Huawei initiative can lay the foundations for the advent of 5.5G, which in turn builds on the success of 5G, in order to enable an increasingly smart world.

In 2022, 5G proved to be a worldwide commercial success, with over a billion mobile users embracing this technology.

Further confirming, major operators in China, South Korea, Switzerland, Finland and Kuwait have already achieved 5G user penetration rates of over 30%, with over 30% of traffic coming from 5G.

In this context, according to Ookla’s recent ‘5G City Benchmark’ report, Huawei has played a pivotal role in the deployment of 5G network in the Top 10 of the 40 most representative cities in 5G adoption. It is equally important to observe how the 5G performance results in these 10 cities reveal that the 5G networks implemented by Huawei offer the best experience among all.

Therefore, starting from the success of 5G globally, we are now looking at the 5.5G era, of which Huawei has outlined the five main characteristics: 10 Gbps experiences, full interconnection scenarios, integrated sensing and communication, L4 autonomous driving networks and sustainability.

Overall, it can be argued that consistent and significant investments in ICT infrastructure stimulate growth within the digital economy. Indeed, a third-party report reveals that as new networks pass from one generation to the next, this is reflected in a 15% amplification in the digital economy. Looking to the future, therefore, we believe that the ‘GUIDE’ initiative, which combines 5G and 5.5G, can clearly illustrate both the direction that ICT progress will take and the value associated with it. Together with customers and partners, Huawei will continue to innovate, bringing intelligent connectivity everywhere and redefining computing. This innovation-driven collaboration will create increasing value for the ICT industry, making it ever more resilient and prosperous.

Huawei’s news presented during the MWC2023

The company presented novelties in terms of products and solutions which ensure unprecedented 5G experiences, premium and smart ultra-broadband connectivity, greater digitization and sustainable development compatible with technological progress (as in the case of the new ‘Green 1-2-3’ solution). Huawei’s portfolio clearly reflects the company’s commitment to innovation to enable the 5.5G era, create value for customers and stimulate the digital economy.

Particularly relevant is the new solution First Dual-Engine Containerannounced by Richard Liu, President of Huawei’s Cloud Core Network Product Line, and which presents itself as the first in the world capable of hosting both VMs and special containers within a single architecture. This innovative solution is designed to build a carrier-level converged telecommunications cloud foundation, in order to improve network performance and reliability, projecting operators towards a 5.5G-proof future.

In detail, in fact, its fully converged architecture also allows to improve its VM-based performance by a value ranging between 15% and 20%, freeing the software in use from system updates and simplifying O&M. Huawei’s First Dual-Engine Container solution also enables both VM and container management in compliance with ETSI standards, enabling operators to integrate containers into existing networks through capacity expansion – thus eliminating the need for a deployment ex-novo and consequently facilitating the sharing of existing resources. All of this improves integration by 25% and halves the TTM.

L’2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) takes place in Barcelona, ​​from 27 February to 2 March. Huawei presents its range of products and solutions at booth 1H50 in Hall 1 of Fira Gran Via. Together with global players, industry professionals and opinion leaders, Huawei will address various topics, including the commercial success of 5G, the opportunities offered by 5.5G, sustainable development, digital transformation and the company’s vision coming to life through the ‘GUIDE’ initiative laying the foundations for 5.5G and leveraging 5G for greater prosperity.