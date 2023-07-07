Hubert Hurkač is waiting for Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon | Sport

Hubert Hurkač made it to the fourth round and is waiting for Novak Djokovic or Steno Wawrinka.

Novak Djokovic has yet to play his third round match at Wimbledon and has already learned that Hubert Hurkač is waiting for him in the next round if he wins. The Polish tennis player routinely defeated Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) and advanced – 7:6 (7:4), 6:4, 6:4. He can already do everything about recovery and rest while watching tennis on the London grass.

If there are no surprises, the Serbian player wins Sten Wawrinka (Switzerland) will play for the sixth time in his career against the Poles. All five matches so far were won by Nole and in that period Hubert won only one set. However, it should be emphasized that none of those duels were on grass and that Hurkač showed that he can be dangerous on this surface, especially because of his excellent serve.

As for Đoković, he is waiting for his turn on the Central Court. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) went on, Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) are on the court and should finish the match (2:1 in sets for the British), while Iga Švjontek (Poland) and Petra Martić (Croatia) come out after them. Only when the two of them finish on the field will Novak and Sten. Let us remind you that there are restrictions in London and tennis can be played until 11 pm local time (midnight our time), so it is not even certain that the Serb will be able to finish the match.

