huge damages – Corriere TV

Fallen trees and several power outages: 100,000 homes and businesses in the dark

(LaPresse) Extensive damage in western Michigan as a wave of severe weather hit the area. The storms caused multiple power outages, leaving more than 100,000 homes and businesses in the dark across the US state, poweroutage.us reported. Damage also in the city of Grand Rapids. Video from WZZM-TV showed power lines and downed trees and debris strewn in Grand Rapids. NO RE-SALE, RE-USE OR ARCHIVE (LaPresse)

Aug 25, 2023 – Updated Aug 25, 2023, 12:51pm

