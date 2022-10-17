Kamikaze drones are suicide drones, an aerial weapon system also known as “loitering munitions” because they are able to stand by in areas with potential targets for a period of time and then attack once an enemy target is identified . The Ukrainian military and U.S. intelligence say the Iranian-made attack drone was used by Russian forces in Ukraine.

According to the CCTV International News on October 17th, this morning local time, a huge explosion sounded continuously in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.Kyiv and its Kyiv Oblast, as well as seven states including Odessa and Vinnitsa, sounded air defense sirens.

According to CCTV news, on the morning of the 17th local time, an air defense siren sounded in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, followed by explosions. Kyiv Mayor Klitschko announced that an explosion occurred in the Shevchenko district of central Kyiv. He also said that several residential buildings in the Shevchenkov district were damaged due to the Russian drone attack, and medical staff Worked on site.

Ukraine’s Independent News Agency reported on the 17th that Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, said:Kyiv was hit by drones.

The Ukrainian state news agency reported on the 17th that the military and political chief of Ukraine’s Kyiv state said that day that the air defense system in the Kyiv region was working, and he urged people to stay in underground shelters until the alarm ended.

Surging News reported that on October 17, local time, the air defense alarm sounded again in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and at least three explosions were heard locally.

According to the BBC, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at around 7 a.m. local time. Kyiv Mayor Klitschko said on the 17th that residential buildings in the Shevchensky district of central Kyiv were damaged, and rescuers had arrived at the scene. He asked people to stay in the air-raid shelter. Andrei Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said:These attacks were carried out by kamikaze drones.

Several places in Ukraine were hit by missiles last week. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 10 that the Russian army carried out intensive strikes on Ukraine’s energy, military command and communication facilities using long-range high-precision air-based, sea-based and land-based weapons that day. Rostislav Smirnov, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said on the 10th that Russia attacked the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, killing eight people and wounding 24 others.

According to CNN, kamikaze drones are suicide drones, an aerial weapon system also known as “loitering munitions” because of their ability to stand by for a period of time in areas with potential targets time, and attack once the enemy target is identified. The Ukrainian military and U.S. intelligence say the Iranian-made attack drone was used by Russian forces in Ukraine.

According to Al Jazeera, the Iranian Foreign Ministry refuted on the 17th claims that Iran provided Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine. Previously, Iran and Russia have denied this.

On October 17, the official website of the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine issued a notice on the registration of the current needs of Chinese citizens in Ukraine.

On October 17, the official website of the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine issued a notice on the registration of the current needs of Chinese citizens in Ukraine.

The notice stated that Uzbekistan is still in a state of war, and the security situation is still very serious. Some of our citizens insist on staying in Uzbekistan for various reasons.For those who wish to concentrate or evacuate on their own and need assistance with emergency documents, the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine will register and provide strong coordination and assistance according to the situation. On the 15th, the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine also issued a notice on the registration of the current needs of Chinese citizens in Ukraine. The notice stated that Uzbekistan is still in a state of war, and the security situation is still very serious. Some of our citizens insist on staying in Uzbekistan for various reasons. For those who wish to concentrate or evacuate on their own and need assistance with emergency documents, the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine will register and provide strong coordination and assistance according to the situation.

Source of this article: Daily Economic News, original title: “A huge explosion sounded continuously in Kyiv, and air defense alarms sounded in 7 Ukrainian states. Foreign media: Ukraine said that this round of attack was carried out by kamikaze drones”

