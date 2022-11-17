Home World Hulan’s “Off 5” won the championship and Ma Sichun sent a congratulatory message: Those who work hard must be worth it-Style Channel-Northeast Net
Hu Lan's "Off 5" won the championship and Ma Sichun sent a message of congratulations: those who work hard must be worth it

2022-11-17

　　Netease Entertainment reported on November 17 On the evening of the 16th, Ma Sichun congratulated Hulan for winning the “Talk Show 5”. She excitedly wrote: “I said in the audience of the third season that I like Hulan, and then we became friends. I have been waiting for you to win the king You are the champion, and those who work hard must be worth it.” Previously, Ma Sichun had revealed many times that he liked Hulan, and even participated in the interactive recording of the show.

It is reported that on the evening of the 16th, Hu Lan won the championship of “Talk Show Conference 5”. He succeeded after attacking the championship four times. Niao Niao and Mao Dou won the second and third respectively.

