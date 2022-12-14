Today, when technology is changing with each passing day and the pace of innovation and subversion is getting faster and faster, it may be hard for you to imagine that it takes more than half a century for a technological breakthrough…Today, the U.S. government announced such a major technological breakthrough that took seventy years to achieve.Last Monday, December 5th, American scientists completedFor the first time in history, a controlled nuclear fusion experiment has reached a scientific energy balance.

In this experiment, the team fired a high-energy laser at a fuel tank, igniting pellets of fuel kept under high pressure.Laser energy up to2.05 MJwhile nuclear fusion produces about3.15 MJenergy of.

This means that for the first time in a controlled nuclear fusion experiment, humansThe fusion threshold is exceeded for the first time,AchievedAn energy gain greater than 1 (i.e. more energy is generated from the fusion than the laser energy used to drive it).

More importantly, this experiment proved for the first time the most fundamental scientific basis of inertial confinement fusion as one of the two mainstream solutions for nuclear fusion (the other is magnetic confinement, also known as the so-called tokmak device).

Therefore, you can understand the success of this experiment as the “from 0 to 1” of inertial confinement nuclear fusion.Since then, more funds and research forces from the public and private sectors can boldly enter the research and investment in inertial confinement fusion, and seek to accelerate the overcoming of more scientific research difficulties. In just twenty or even ten years, Achieving scalability for inertial confinement fusion.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm pointed out that the success of this experiment is an extremely important milestone in nuclear fusion research, nuclear technology, and energy history.

Dr. Kim Budil, director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory where the experiment is located, said, “Achieving fusion ignition in the laboratory is one of the most important scientific challenges that mankind has ever faced. It is a great achievement to achieve it this time.” A triumph for all of us in science and engineering.”

Regarding the success of this experiment, Dr. Budil gave a humorous evaluation of the role played by high-energy lasers:

“As you all know, our laboratory is called LLNL for short, which means ‘Lasers, Lasers, Nothing but Lasers’…”

Dr. Arati Prabhakar, Chief Scientific Advisor of the White House, is full of emotion:“I was an intern in this lab when I was 19 years old and they gave me a ‘laser pointer’ to play with, and I had a very fulfilling summer.Then I left here to do other, less noteworthy jobs. But my colleagues, and their descendants and their descendants’ descendants, never stopped trying…They have achieved remarkable results, but also experienced countless unbelievable challenges and pains——Today we all have gray hair, butThey never gave up on this goal until last week… I believe this is a perfect example of ‘persistence’. “

Next, let us understand in simple terms what is going on with this extremely significant controllable nuclear fusion experiment, this 60-year pursuit.

what happened?

On Monday, December 5th, a laser-triggered Inertial Confinement Fusion (ICF) ignition experiment.

To achieve the fusion ignition, the scientists used a total of 192 high-energy laser beams to shoot at the orbiter containing the deuterium-tritium (pronounced dāo-chuān) fuel ball.

An annulus (hohlhraum) is a cylindrical vessel with openings at both ends, and a special coating such as gold on the inner wall. In the picture below, Marvin Adams, deputy administrator of the US Nuclear Security Administration, shows the annulus (same model) used in the experiment.

Note that the annulus is not actually the “glass” in his hand, but another small tube inside, about the size of a finger knuckle, as shown in his left hand:

In the NIF experiment, scientists installed fuel balls in the annulus and pressurized them, and then injected laser light through the holes at both ends of the annulus to illuminate the inner wall of the annulus.

The special coating is heated to a high temperature of about 3 million degrees Celsius, which emits a strong X-ray beam, which is then irradiated on the fuel ball.

The outer layer of the fuel sphere is irradiated with X-rays, causing it to burst. Its reaction force will continue to propagate to the interior in the form of shock waves, causing the internal deuterium-tritium elements to form high pressure and high temperature, resulting in spontaneous combustion, resulting in implosion (energy and matter are quickly and symmetrically aggregated inward), and chain-triggered fusion reactions .

As for why the inner wall of the laser is irradiated instead of directly bombarding the fuel ball: the X-rays generated by the former can cover the surface of the fuel ball more evenly, making the explosion of the surface layer more uniform, and thus the time is more consistent, making the fusion reaction more efficient. . The higher the efficiency, the closer you are to a positive energy gain (energy gain greater than 1).

——The above process is the basic process of high-energy inertial confinement fusion. Its time is extremely short, only about tens or even millionths of a second. Its scale is also very small, after all, the fuel ball is only as big as “a peppercorn”.

However, it is also during this extremely short process that a tiny star is actually simulated in this annular spacer.

Why is it important?

This kind of experiment is not the first time in NIF. In fact, the lab has conducted “numerous” controlled fusion experiments in the past.

However, the importance of this experiment lies in:

That is, the energy produced by fusion is higher than the scientific energy consumed to trigger fusion. In other words, using this method to generate energy is worth it!

Specifically, the experiment used a total of about 300 megajoules of electrical energy, and the output of the focused high-energy laser beam reached2.05 MJ,The experimental results obtained through scientific observation methods show that the energy produced by instantaneous fusion has reached3.15 MJ.

The energy produced, divided by the energy output by the laser, results in a result greater than one, a situation known in science as “scientific energy breakeven”.

In the past, all controlled fusion experiments conducted by NIF/LLNL, public research institutions in Europe, and various private research institutions in various countries around the world have never achieved breakeven—to put it bluntly, It means “in order to generate electricity, more electricity is used instead”.

Well-known American science writer and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson said:

“You get more energy out than you put in — and we’ve finally come to this day.”

As mentioned earlier, nuclear fusion is the polymerization reaction of deuterium-tritium under high temperature and high pressure environment, during which helium is released, and the by-product is a huge amount of energy in the form of neutrons. The sun is a hydrogen fusion star. Human beings have been studying this way of generating energy for hundreds of years, and through the detonation of nuclear bombs, they have already mastered the technology of specifically fusing atoms to make them fuse.

The problem, however, is that humans have been unable to control fusion reactions for a long time.

Nuclear fusion research has been going on since the 1950s, but the progress has been very slow (so that any small achievements in the past are worth a big book). In the past, the biggest challenge has been the intractability of high temperatures.

Specifically, scientists need to create an extremely high-temperature, high-pressure environment like the sun in a laboratory environment in order to heat the fuel to ionize and produce fusion. However, general containers cannot cope with such a high temperature, and the container and reaction need to be “constrained” to prevent ions from overflowing the container.

Therefore, scientists have gradually evolved two mainstream solutions: magnetic confinement and inertial confinement. This NIF experiment falls into the latter category.

In addition to the controllability of nuclear fusion, achieving energy break-even is another major problem.

As you may recall, we mentioned in the previous section that NIF experimenters’ reaction logic to laser irradiation and the design of the annulus are all to improve the efficiency of the fusion reaction and make the fuel ball “implode” faster.

Why improve efficiency? Because if the efficiency can exceed a certain threshold, there will be a very special situation:The energy generated exceeds the input energy, that is, an energy gain greater than 1 is achieved (positive energy gain)

Such a situation was difficult to achieve in the past. Scientists have spent a full 70 years, but they have been very far away from this goal:For example, on October 15, 2013, a certain pre-order test of NIF barely achieved an energy gain of 0.0078, which was worse than 1/125 of the positive energy gain.

Ten years later, NIF finally crossed the milestone of positive energy gain: in less than 10 nanoseconds (1 second = billion nanoseconds), the entire fuel ball completed its fusion reaction and achieved A power gain of over 1 – certainly something to be very excited about.

“This is destined to be one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century,” said U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm.

When will it be commercialized? Fusion nuclear power plant?

In this case, the main thing you want to look at is the comparison between the two figures of energy output of 3.15 MJ and energy input of 2.05 MJ. However, that doesn’t mean that 300 MJ “outlet power” up front isn’t important.

You can understand it like this: in order for this “laser pointer” to start, we need to plug it into the “socket”, although the “laser pointer” illuminates the target with two kilowatt-hours of electricity, the “meter company” tells us the actual grid flow It’s 300 degrees…

In science, we should focus on the decisive fact of positive energy gain. But from the perspective of practical application and commercialization, we must also pay attention to the problem of 300 megajoules—a hundred times the power consumption.

Dr. Budil, director of LLNL, responded: Our calculations and predictions show that a hundred-fold increase in revenue, that is, energy output of hundreds of megajoules, can be achieved by scaling up and rationally arranging laser devices. The research team has a theoretical path to that future, but it’s very, very far away.

“(Even considering today’s achievements,) we still have many very large unsolved problems. These problems are not only scientific, but also technical,” said Dr. Budil, director of LLNL.“We just managed to ignite a bunker, just once.”

However, there are still many problems to be solved in order to realize the commercialization of this controllable nuclear fusion technology. For example, how to turn this single fusion into multiple and sustainable fusion, there are still many elements that scientists today do not have.

“I think that’s decades away from that future,” Budil said.“But I don’t think it should be 60 years, nor 50 years…I think, as long as there is full cooperation from various departments, all walks of life and various industries to further research and develop the underlying technology…the completion of the controllable nuclear fusion power station, maybe We can see it in our lifetime.”

Energy Minister Granholm said that the current energy policy and governance platform of the Biden administration does mention research on controllable fusion nuclear power plants, but there is no new progress to share. Undoubtedly, power generation through clean, safe and advanced nuclear fusion is a very valuable direction, but it is far from the stage of feasibility study.

However, Granholm also emphasized that in terms of controllable fusion power generation technology, the U.S. government very much needs and welcomes the involvement of private capital:

“In the early stage of research, US financial research support was particularly critical to achieve today’s achievements, but on the road ahead we need to go hand in hand with public research and private research. We are very supportive of private capital interested in this field, For example, investment groups and startup companies, work together with us to build a working and controllable nuclear fusion power plant in the next (several) decades.”

While the Energy Secretary is more optimistic, one fact needs to be clear: NIF researchers just achieved a greater than 1x energy efficiency today.

In the typical design of a nuclear fusion power station, the energy efficiency requirements for the magnetic confinement scheme are at least 30 times, and the inertial confinement scheme is at least 70 times; the energy efficiency of conventional fission nuclear power plants is extremely high. Taking the United States as an example, the national There are only 54 nuclear power plants and 92 reactors, but they supply nearly one-fifth of the country’s electricity.

The road ahead is indeed long.

Over the past week, members of all teams at NIF have been working very hard to check the experimental data and verify the experimental results.

“You will find that when you ignite a small fuel tank, a small but big thing happens… But the experimental data related to it is not ‘small’, all our teams are familiar with the business and Members of the data need to check and verify the data,” Dr Budil said, not only internal staff involved, but after getting the results that surprised them, they also had to find an external team of experts to conduct independent verification.

It is these extremely cumbersome, careful, and independent data verification work that allows scientists to confirm that they have completed a key mission that has not been realized for 70 years, and finally realized the one that has made generations of physicists, chemists The “miracle” of scientists and computer scientists.

“It’s important to tell everyone what happened, and it’s even more important to show everyone the facts and evidence.”

What is the significance of magnetic confinement?

Dr. Budil pointed out that as the two main technical solutions for nuclear fusion, magnetic confinement and inertial confinement have some commonalities in some data analysis and detection, but there are still essential differences in technical principles and experimental scenarios.

To put it simply, magnetic confinement fusion is mainly a continuous environment of low pressure and low temperature, while inertial confinement is a transient environment of high energy, high pressure and high temperature – note that the difference between continuous and instantaneous here is actually not big, it may be nothing more than a few hundred nanoseconds and a few nanoseconds The difference between seconds. The advancement of the research of the two technical solutions is of key significance for future human beings to realize power generation through controllable nuclear fusion.

However, judging from the display, due to the longer research time of the magnetic confinement scheme and the more diversified research forces (national, public/private), the development progress of the nuclear power plant concept in terms of magnetic confinement is currently “farther away”, and the distance to implementation may be even closer. closer.

“Lasers, lasers, all lasers”

For friends who live in the South Bay/East Bay, the impression of Livermore may be Outlets. In fact, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the most important large public research laboratory in the United States, is also located here.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory was completed in 1952. It is a product of the US Cold War strategy. It was established to create the most advanced nuclear weapons and promote the research and application of nuclear science and technology.

But today, this laboratory has developed a series of diversified research directions, including military weapons and complex fusion, network security, physics, biosecurity, anti-terrorism, supercomputing, etc.

For example, one of the largest supercomputing clusters on the west coast of the United States is located in LLNL. The IBM Sequoia supercomputer, which occupies a place in the history of supercomputing, is also managed by the LLNL laboratory because it is part of the advanced simulation and computerization of the US National Nuclear Security Administration.

The “National Ignition Facility” (NIF) and the Light Particle Science Department, which undertook this experiment, are the most important and oldest departments of the entire LLNL, none of them.

The NIF is the largest and most powerful laser system in the entire United States. It covers an area equivalent to an American football stadium, with a total of 192 sets of independent/cooperative laser beam generation facilities-so this experiment can be said to be “full firepower”.

This is why Director Budil humorously stated that the full name of LLNL is actually “Lasers, Lasers, Nothing but Lasers.”

“This is a landmark achievement for NIF researchers and staff. Their physicians are committed to making fusion ignition a reality, and this experiment will undoubtedly inspire many more discoveries,” Energy Secretary Granholm said.

