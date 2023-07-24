Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan: Half of Population in Need, Armed Conflict Continues

Armed Conflict Leaves Half of Sudan’s Population in Need of Humanitarian Aid, Says UN Official

Since the outbreak of armed conflict in Sudan on April 15, the situation has continued to deteriorate, leaving people in dire need of humanitarian assistance. The conflict which has lasted for over three months has resulted in food shortages, water and electricity cutoffs, lack of medical care, and other difficulties for the war-torn population.

According to an official from the UN World Food Program’s Sudan program, approximately half of Sudan’s population requires humanitarian aid. The armed conflict has caused widespread damage to local infrastructure, interrupting water, electricity, and gas supplies in many areas. Additionally, there is a severe shortage of food and medicine. Most people in affected areas have lost their jobs and sources of income, forcing many families to survive on just one meal a day. UN statistics reveal that 24.7 million people in Sudan, including 13 million children, need urgent humanitarian assistance, which accounts for about half of Sudan’s total population.

Mohammad Jamal, the UN World Food Program Sudan Program Officer, emphasized the gravity of the situation and warned that it would worsen if the conflict persists. He expressed deep concern, especially for the western Darfur region, where their humanitarian aid is unable to reach people in need due to the ongoing conflict.

In recent days, United Nations officials have repeatedly expressed concern over the large-scale violence and casualties in Darfur, noting that the conflict appears to be targeting specific ethnic groups. Currently, about 230,000 people from the region have fled to neighboring Chad.

The World Food Program revealed that both parties involved in the conflict have failed to provide sufficient security for humanitarian aid personnel. Moreover, multiple material storage warehouses of the program in Sudan have been looted, causing significant difficulties for humanitarian operations.

Mohammad Jamal urged all parties to the conflict to ensure safe passage and facilitate humanitarian operations in the capital, Khartoum, and the western Darfur region. This would allow aid organizations to deliver crucial assistance to those most in need. The UN continues to call for an end to the armed conflict and for concerted efforts to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan.

