Humanitarian Operations Suspended in Niger as UN Condemns Coup

UN Suspends Humanitarian Operations in Niger Following Coup

The United Nations has announced the suspension of humanitarian operations in Niger in response to the recent coup that took place in the country. The coup has further complicated an already dire humanitarian situation in Niger, according to the UN spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric.

The Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) revealed that the number of people in need of assistance in Niger has risen from 1.9 million in 2017 to 4.3 million in 2023. OCHA also highlighted that 2.5 million people are currently suffering from severe food insecurity, a number that is expected to reach 3 million between June and August before the next harvest.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the coup and expressed his concern for the safety of the deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum, who was held captive by the coup leaders for 24 hours. Guterres called for the immediate and unconditional release of Bazoum.

The government of Niger has called for a dialogue with the coup military and affirmed that Bazoum is the legitimate leader of the country. Guterres, along with the United States and the European Union, has condemned the coup. However, given the rapid developments in Niger, Guterres’ condemnation and the international community’s response may be perceived as mere rhetoric.

The Military Command of the Nigerien Armed Forces, which represents all military corps, has voiced its support for the coup. They argue that it was necessary to prevent further bloodshed. The coup leaders have also announced the suspension of political party activities until further notice.

While Niger’s partners have condemned the coup, neighboring Burkina Faso, which itself experienced two coups in 2022, expressed its desire for closer cooperation. The chief of staff of the armed forces in Niger affirmed the military’s adherence to the coup and accused France of violating the decision to close the borders.

Dozens of people in Niamey, the capital of Niger, demonstrated near the National Assembly in response to the coup. President Bazoum, who rejected the coup, assured the people that the achievements made through struggle would be safeguarded. The foreign minister and head of the interim government, Hassoumi Massoudou, declared that the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, holds the legal and legitimate power.

The coup leaders have called for calm among the population and have received support from a section of demonstrators waving Russian flags and proclaiming anti-French sentiments. At the same time, a separate group set fire to vehicles at the headquarters of the ruling party.

The rebel soldiers announced the ousting of President Bazoum on national television, citing the deteriorating security situation and poor economic and social governance as reasons for their action. The soldier assured the national and international community that the fallen authorities would be treated according to the principles of human rights.

Niger, an ally in the West African Sahel region, faces the challenge of jihadist violence. Mali and Burkina Faso, which have experienced military coups, have sought closer partnerships with countries like Russia.

This is not the first time Niger has faced a coup. Since gaining independence from France in 1960, the country has experienced several coup attempts, with four of them being successful. The most recent successful coup occurred in February 2010 when President Mamadou Tandja was overthrown.

