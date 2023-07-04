Humberto Caldron Berti warns of electoral fraud and disqualification of Venezuelan presidential candidate

Title: Former OPEC President Warns of “Electoral Fraud” as Venezuelan Presidential Candidate Disqualified

Introduction:

Renowned oil expert and former President of OPEC, Humberto Calderon Berti, has strongly denounced the disqualification of Venezuelan presidential candidate María Corina Machado. Calderon Berti believes that this decision is indicative of the government’s intentions to perpetrate “electoral fraud” in the upcoming 2024 elections, led by President Nicolás Maduro. Highlighting the violation of Venezuelans’ right to choose their leader and govern their country, Calderon Berti’s comments unveil concerns over the integrity of the electoral process.

Disqualification Represents a “Slow Motion Fraud”:

Calderon Berti warns that the disqualification of Machado is a part of the Venezuelan government’s continuous policy to manipulate elections to its advantage. Dubbing it a “fraud in slow motion,” he accentuates how this move poses a substantial threat not only to Machado but also to other candidates in the race. According to Calderon Berti, the Maduro regime’s actions undermine the transparency, fairness, and inclusivity necessary for valid elections.

Barriers for Voters Abroad:

The former OPEC president specifically points out that the government has impeded the updating of voter data, particularly for Venezuelans living abroad. Consequently, those who have changed their residence are unable to participate in the electoral process. Calderon Berti expresses concern over the denial of millions of Venezuelans abroad the right to vote, further questioning the legitimacy of upcoming elections.

Call for Political Change and International Supervision:

Calderon Berti emphasizes that holding elections under any circumstance will not resolve Venezuela’s deep-rooted problems. He underlines the urgent need for a political change, asserting that Venezuelans can only achieve this when they can participate in free and fair elections. The former OPEC president emphasizes the importance of international supervision and adherence to requirements such as transparency, equity, and an up-to-date electoral registry.

Escalating Internal and External Crisis:

Predicting a continued internal and migratory crisis, Calderon Berti warns that the number of Venezuelans living abroad could reach 10 million in the near future. He asserts that without free elections and a change in public policies, Venezuela will struggle to harness its natural resources for economic growth, social equity, and inclusion. Calderon Berti calls for a political transformation to ensure the return of opportunities for the country’s industrial workers and the restitution of land seized from the people.

Participation in Primaries for Opposition Candidate Selection:

In his concluding remarks, Calderon Berti encourages Venezuelans to actively engage in the upcoming primaries. He believes that a substantial voter turnout in the opposition’s internal selection process will produce a candidate with the greatest support and legitimacy.

Conclusion:

Humberto Calderon Berti’s condemnation of the disqualification of María Corina Machado as a presidential candidate shines a light on the government’s intent to manipulate the electoral process, striking a blow to Venezuelans’ democratic rights. His concerns regarding the lack of transparency, equitable conditions, and international supervision reveal the gravity of the situation. As Venezuela faces an ongoing crisis, Calderon Berti urges his fellow citizens to strive for a political change and to actively participate in the upcoming primaries to ensure a legitimate opposition candidate.

