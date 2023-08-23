Home » Humorous dive into the wacky Congolese lexicon | The librist
Humorous dive into the wacky Congolese lexicon

Humorous dive into the wacky Congolese lexicon | The librist

Welcome to the kingdom of “mbokelengi”, the Democratic Republic of Congo, where life, culture and expressions come together in a unique symphony of smiles. The Congolese have the special gift of spicing up everyday words and phrases with a personal touch of humour, giving rise to a truly original lexicon. In this article, we will dive into this parodic and quirky linguistic universe that comes to life through Congolese society and social media.

Skeleton, Watshap, Estade, Espaghetti, Savocat… Wait, what? If you hear these words in the DRC, make no mistake! It is simply the Congolese creativity that expresses itself. Turning well-established terms into their own fun version, the Congolese show that the language is fluid and ever-changing.

From puns to hilarious lines

But that’s not all. Linguistic variations are not limited to words alone, they also affect songs and common phrases. “Abonatande salut” becomes the Congolese version of a good hearer salut. ” Opakamala, opakamala, opaoo opaoo opa » is the Congolese way of saying On part camarade, on part camarade, on part, on part, on part. “And don’t be surprised if you hear” cries Jacques, doz vous, ring the morning bell, tindendo ” instead of ” brother Jacques are you asleep, ring the morning bell. This is the magic of Congolese linguistic parody.

Cultural peculiarities also find their place in this game. The famous “ KO-KO-KO-KO » which rings at the door, as well as the affectionate nicknames « wewa (from tshiluba meaning “you”) or ” manseba (uncle) for motorcyclists, are all examples of the daily fantasy of the Congolese.

It is even said that speaking excellent French is directly linked to family wealth, at least according to the Congolese joke!

© Lebon Kasamira

The DRC is much more than a simple country, it is a universe of linguistic and cultural creativity. Congolese humor knows how to captivate, astonish and unite, thus creating a national identity like no other. If you’re a true Congolese, feel free to share your own favorite expressions in the comments and add your twist to this deliciously original language.

So the next time you hear someone say ” Hello subscribers,” do not forget to answer with a knowing smile, because in Congo, every expression is an invitation to share a burst of laughter.

