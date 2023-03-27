Humza Yousaf was elected new leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in place of Nicola Sturgeon, who in early February had announced her resignation as prime minister of Scotland and at the same time as party leader. Humza Yousaf is 37 years old and was born in Glasgow to a Pakistani father and Kenyan mother. He is considered very close to Sturgeon’s positions, especially on the issue of independentism, on which the outgoing prime minister had based a large part of his policies. He beat party members Ash Regan and Kate Forbes in the vote, the latter considered by many to be favorites to win.

On Tuesday the Scottish Parliament will vote on who will take Sturgeon’s place at the head of the Scottish government: any MP can run, but it is quite predictable that the candidate of the Scottish National Party will win, which has a solid majority in the Scottish Parliament, also supported by the Greens. In recent days, some MPs from both the Scottish National Party and the Greens had suggested not voting in line with the rest of the majority if the internal party elections were won by Regan or Forbes, considered too conservative. Now that Yousaf has won, we don’t know what will happen: on Monday afternoon the Greens will meet to decide whether to support him, a hypothesis which at this point has become very likely.