hundreds at the start of the event season

by gds.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Hundreds danced under the sky last night at Averna Spazio Open in Palermo. The event with the artistic direction of La Parlante di Lista is called Malafesta within the Cantieri Culturali alla Zisa. For the second…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Representative of Lista, that «Malafesta in Palermo»: hundreds at the start of the season of events appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».