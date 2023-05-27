Hundreds of German civil servants and teachers working in Russia will be expelled from the country in June

Hundreds of German nationals working in Russia will be expelled from the country in June: they are diplomats, teachers and staff of the Goethe Institut (German cultural institutes abroad), and other civil servants. Russia has in fact decided on a maximum number of Germans who can work in the country on behalf of German diplomatic missions and organizations that have ties to the German state.

The German Foreign Ministry commented that “The limit, set by Russia for the beginning of June, requires large reductions in all areas of our presence in the country” and called this decision “unilateral, unjustified and incomprehensible”. It is not known exactly how many people are involved, the ministry did not specify.

Already in April, the Russian government had ordered the expulsion of an unspecified number of German diplomats. According to the Russian news agency RIA Novosticontrolled by the government, the decision was made in retaliation after Germany expelled a group of Russian diplomats.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, expulsions of diplomats had already taken place also in relations between Russia and other European countries – for example Estonia, Norway, the Netherlands, but also the Italy – but these seem particularly numerous. Relations between Germany and Russia, which have been in crisis since the beginning of the war, are even more tense since Germany began to help the Ukrainian military more actively by sending tanks.