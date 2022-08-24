Original title: Hundreds of passengers were trapped and some cried when the train broke down in the British-French undersea tunnel

According to the British “Guardian” report, on the 23rd local time, the submarine train from Calais in northern France to the town of Folkestone in Kent, England, suddenly broke down and hundreds of people were trapped in the Channel Tunnel for more than five hours. Passenger Michael Harrison said: “The train stopped 10 minutes after departure and we were told there was a problem with the wheels. After about an hour and a half, investigators found nothing wrong. We walked about 10 minutes to a service bus. “Harrison arrived in Folkestone after waiting six hours.

Passenger Sarah Fellowes said she found the emergency passage terrifying, “like a disaster movie. You just walk into the abyss and don’t know what’s going on. We all had to be at the bottom of the sea for more than five hours.” The female passenger cried as she walked into the tunnel, and another female passenger who was travelling alone was horrified.” A spokesman for Eurotunnel LeShuttle said the incident stemmed from the sound of an alarm on the train and the company was conducting inspections on the train. Checks, and as a precaution, service personnel have evacuated passengers through emergency channels and transferred them to a bus. Service has now returned to normal. The British-French Undersea Tunnel is 50.5 kilometers long, of which the subsea part is 37 kilometers. (Overseas Network; Afa)

