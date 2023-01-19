British London Police (data map)

Overseas Network, January 18th According to Reuters, London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley issued a statement on the 17th that he was investigating allegations of sex crimes and domestic abuse involving about 800 police officers.

Rowley said London’s Metropolitan Police were investigating 1,633 cases involving sex crimes and domestic abuse over the past decade, and that if the evidence was convincing, those involved would be fired., all 45,000 staff will be rechecked to see if there are any breaches that were missed. “

The statement came after London’s Metropolitan Police Constable David Carrick pleaded guilty to 24 counts of rape. David Carrick has been in office for nearly 20 years and used his position to abuse women. Including 24 counts of rape, he committed a total of 49 crimes. The incident aroused heated discussions in British society.

Rowley said that this case has undermined the trust of many women in London in the Metropolitan Police. “We have let down the women’s community, and we have indeed let down the people of London.” Vie Carrick ‘shouldn’t be a policeman’. (Li Meng from Overseas Network)

