Hundreds of prisoners of war have been freed thanks to a deal between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi group in Yemen

Between Friday and Saturday hundreds of prisoners of war they were freed by Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebel group that controls part of Yemen, in the context of an exchange that should involve almost 900 prisoners of war. The large exchange of prisoners is part of a series of international efforts to obtain peace in the country, where a war has been going on for eight years which has caused a very serious humanitarian crisis. Since March 2015, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia has periodically bombed Yemen and kept it under embargo, while Iran has been supporting the Houthi rebels, who control part of the country. The rest of Yemen is controlled by the old government, backed by Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, 318 prisoners were released in Aden, Yemen’s largest government-controlled city, and sent to Sana’a, the state capital, which is controlled by Houthi rebels. An additional 120 Houthi POWs departed Abha, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, bound once again for Sana’a. The Houthis have so far freed 16 Saudi nationals and 3 Sudanese (Sudan is part of the Saudi coalition).

The prisoner swap is expected to go on for a few more days, and is an important step in efforts to reach a peace deal in Yemen. Negotiations had intensified in recent weeks, while in early March Saudi Arabia and Iran had re-established their diplomatic relations after seven years, in an agreement considered in many ways historic.

