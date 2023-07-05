Home » Hundreds of protesters on the street in Tel Aviv after the resignation of the police chief – Corriere TV
World

by admin
Ami Eshed had been criticized by the government for his too moderate approach towards the demonstrators

Thousands of Israeli citizens occupied the Ayalon, an artery in Tel Aviv, to show their solidarity with the city’s police chief, Ami Eshed, who resigned from the police force following some differences with the minister for national security, Itamar Ben Givir. Eshed announced his resignation in a controversial text in which he believes he has been ousted as a candidate for command by the police because of his moderate approach towards demonstrators. “The words pronounced today by Eshed – replied Minister Ben Gvir – demonstrate that the Israeli police needed a senior officer in the service of politics”. Immediately after the press conference of the resigned police chief, demonstrators invaded the Ayalon Highway.

July 5, 2023 – Updated July 5, 2023 , 10:59 pm

