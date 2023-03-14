(LaPresse) The northeastern United States paralyzed by a violent snowstorm, which forced the authorities to close hundreds of schools and cancel more than 400 flights to and from airports; stopovers in the Boston area and New York City had the most canceled flights. Heavy snow fell in the states of New England, New York, northern New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania. At least 80,000 people were left without power across New England, while in the Albany area the blackout affected more than 30,000 homes and businesses. (LaPresse)