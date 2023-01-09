Hundreds of thousands of homes still without power as severe storms continue in U.S.

California, located on the west coast of the United States, has been continuously affected by extreme weather since December last year, and at least six people have died so far. On January 8, local time, hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses were still without power in California. At the same time, the National Weather Service warned that California may usher in more severe weather in the next few days.

The weather department of Sacramento, the capital of California, said on social media on the 8th that parts of the Sacramento Valley encountered “strong winds of up to 60 miles (about 96.6 kilometers) per hour”, and a large number of trees and utility poles were blown down, causing power outages.

Statistics from the National Blackout Information Network show that as of 13:38 U.S. Eastern Time on the 8th (2:38 Beijing Time on the 9th), nearly 400,000 homes and businesses in California were without power.

The National Weather Service warned on the 8th that a new round of severe storms will hit northern and central California on the 9th local time. Rainfall in the foothills of Sacramento may reach 15 to 30 centimeters on the 11th. The Los Angeles area will usher in heavy rainfall on the 9th. The rainfall in the foothills may be as high as 20 centimeters, and there may be huge waves on the West Coast on the 10th. The US National Weather Service warned that California has suffered continuous heavy rain since the end of last month, the water level of the river has risen sharply, and flooding may occur in central California. Currently, flood warnings have been issued for most of northern and central California.