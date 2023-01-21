BERLIN – Is Hungary divorcing NATO? In Budapest, rumors have been circulating for days that 170 Magyar generals and officers would have been driven out by the armed forces. The bombshell news, relaunched by the telex.hu site, would appear to be confirmed by former Defense Minister Ágnes Vadai: “I understand that 170 generals and officers have already been summoned to be fired”. Vadai added that it is difficult to figure out how many officers overall will be removed, but that there are rumors of “thousands of people from all over the Ministry of Defence”.

