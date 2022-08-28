Too many women graduates. This, for a wing of the Hungarian parliament very close to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, would be at the root of the demographic slowdown in Hungary. Not only. The pink education phenomenon that favors women in Hungary could endanger the economy, lower the birth rate and disadvantage men.

This is the complaint contained in a report drawn up by a Parliament watchdog and considered close to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, writes the Guardian online. According to the authors of the paper, women are overrepresented in Hungarian higher education and warn that an increase in female graduates could make women less likely to marry and have children. Orban has tried to revive Hungary’s declining birth rate. In 2019 he announced that women with four children will be exempt from paying income tax for life. The document claims that over the past decade more women than men have enrolled in Hungarian universities, with a percentage this fall standing at 54.5%. Meanwhile, male students have dropped out of college at a higher rate. Not only.

According to the report, “feminine traits” such as emotional and social maturity are favored in the Hungarian education system, meaning that sexual equality would be “significantly weakened”. The researchers therefore warned that the Hungarian economy could be put at risk if ‘male traits’, listed as technical skills, risk-taking and entrepreneurship, were underestimated. The report, drawn up by the State Auditors’ Office, was released last month, but the findings have now been published in the Nepszava newspaper, prompting harsh criticism from several Hungarian politicians and human rights experts. Hungary has long been criticized for its gender inequalities. After a visit in 2019, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, said the country is falling back on gender equality and women’s rights. The report, released last month, was also resumed by the Nepszava newspaper and inevitably a flood of controversies and reactions have risen.

The wave of controversy has also arrived in Italy, fueling the electoral debate. “Fewer women with university degrees to reverse the demographic crisis. This is Viktor Orbán’s recipe. In the view of the European right, women are marginalized and humiliated. How do the faithful allies of the Hungarian leader think. Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini? The risk is that this is the Italy they have in mind for women from September 26th ». Thus the vice president of the European Parliament, Pina Picierno. And on Facebook the senator Pd and president of the Femicide Commission Valeria Valente writes: «Women like to study too much, too many attend the University and become teachers. The danger is that graduated women are less likely to marry and have children. This is the latest theory of Orban, Hungarian premier model of the right of Salvini and Meloni, that the birth rate is the consequence of political choices that have left and continue to leave women on the sidelines of the game. Avoiding facing the problem of female employment, the emergence of care work, the scarcity of family services and a welcoming welfare system for women and children means preferring a family model that is so reactionary, discriminatory but above all short-sighted and against growth. and the development of the country “.