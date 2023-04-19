Home » Hungary authorizes the transit of Ukrainian wheat. But the block on imports remains in force
World

Hungary authorizes the transit of Ukrainian wheat. But the block on imports remains in force

by admin
Hungary authorizes the transit of Ukrainian wheat. But the block on imports remains in force

Half back of Budapest on the stop to imports of Ukrainian wheat, a measure much criticized by the EU. A little while ago the Hungarian authorities gave the green light, conditionally, to the import of Ukrainian grains. This was announced by the undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture after consultations with Ukrainian officials. It is authorised, according to Orban’s government delegate, transit only: Trucks and freight trains carrying grain have to cross and leave the country. An electronic surveillance system monitors their itinerary. This morning, however, the Hungarian government extended the ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, including honey, wine, bread, sugar and a number of meat and vegetable products. Similar decisions were taken in recent days by Poland, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia. The three countries suffer from competition from Ukrainian products which are put on the market at much lower prices, sending domestic producers into a crisis. The contrast on this issue risks opening a fault line in the compactness of the European alliance against Moscow.

“Unilateral measures can just play into the hands of Ukraine’s opponents and they must not affect our unwavering support. In fact, the market access that we have granted to Ukraine and the EU solidarity lanes that we have opened are fundamental for its resistance in the face of Russia’s war of aggression”, wrote the president of the European Commission today Ursula von der Leyen in his letter sent to the heads of state and government of the five countries that ordered the restrictions. “Moreover, Ukrainian exports should continue to reach markets around the world, including developing countries: we now face specific unintended consequences from the unexpected increase in imports to your countries”, adds the president of the Commission.

See also  Taiwan: Czech President-elect Pavel and Tsai Ing-wen have a phone call and step on Beijing's political red line again? - BBC News Chinese

Previous Article

Sudan, dozens of hospitals closed and truce violated. Germany blocks the evacuation of 150 German citizens

next

You may also like

Ilary Blasi, who broadsides her ex-husband Totti: she...

Malagasy New Year: the celebration of the harvest...

Novak Djokovic on Serbian tennis | Sports

Tonči Huljić revealed what Petar Grašo is like...

RENAULT / First quarter results: increasingly worldwide sales,...

MERCEDES-BENZ / A new Tourismo 17 RHD for...

In Florida it will no longer be possible...

Two teenagers aged 16 and 17 were arrested...

Cancellation of -15 against Juve, postponement for a...

FEIST, criticizes his album Multitudes (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy