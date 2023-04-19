Hungary authorizes the transit of Ukrainian wheat. But the block on imports remains in force

Half back of Budapest on the stop to imports of Ukrainian wheat, a measure much criticized by the EU. A little while ago the Hungarian authorities gave the green light, conditionally, to the import of Ukrainian grains. This was announced by the undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture after consultations with Ukrainian officials. It is authorised, according to Orban’s government delegate, transit only: Trucks and freight trains carrying grain have to cross and leave the country. An electronic surveillance system monitors their itinerary. This morning, however, the Hungarian government extended the ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, including honey, wine, bread, sugar and a number of meat and vegetable products. Similar decisions were taken in recent days by Poland, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia. The three countries suffer from competition from Ukrainian products which are put on the market at much lower prices, sending domestic producers into a crisis. The contrast on this issue risks opening a fault line in the compactness of the European alliance against Moscow.

“Unilateral measures can just play into the hands of Ukraine’s opponents and they must not affect our unwavering support. In fact, the market access that we have granted to Ukraine and the EU solidarity lanes that we have opened are fundamental for its resistance in the face of Russia’s war of aggression”, wrote the president of the European Commission today Ursula von der Leyen in his letter sent to the heads of state and government of the five countries that ordered the restrictions. “Moreover, Ukrainian exports should continue to reach markets around the world, including developing countries: we now face specific unintended consequences from the unexpected increase in imports to your countries”, adds the president of the Commission.