Source: Profimedia

The Serbian football team has maximum effect after two played rounds, and tonight she also saw who will be her biggest rival for the first place in the group. Hungarian football players completely destroyed the Bulgarian national team on their field (3:0) and thus showed that the fight for the first position in the group will be very uncertain!

Everything in Budapest was over in less than 40 minutes, after they Balint Vecej in the seventh, Dominik Soboslaj in the 26th and Martin Adam in the 39th minute sent the ball into the net of the Bulgarian goalkeeper Danijela Naumov. A particularly attractive goal was captain Soboslaj’s free kick, from a long distance. Such an outcome left Bulgaria at the very bottom of the table, so Mladen Krstajić’s team is in a very difficult position and far from the chance to qualify for the European Championship.

On the other hand, the Hungarians, who were free in the first round, now have three points and as of tonight, they are the most serious competitor to the Serbian team for first place in the group. Until they decide on it in the match between themselves, there is still time to play. In June, Serbia will visit Bulgaria and have the opportunity to completely knock them out of the fight already at such an early stage of the qualification, while the Hungarians expect two matches in that window – the first visit to Montenegro, and then the match against Lithuania on their home field.

We remind you that the European Championship will be played in Germany in 2024, and the Serbian national team has a chance to break the fast after almost a quarter of a century and finally appeared at the continental championship after 2000. The last performance, still under the name Yugoslavia, was when coach Stojković was the captain of the national team.