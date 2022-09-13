Home World Hungary, government squeeze on abortion: “Women listen to the heartbeat of the fetus”
Hungary, government squeeze on abortion: "Women listen to the heartbeat of the fetus"

Hungary, government squeeze on abortion: “Women listen to the heartbeat of the fetus”

Before you have an abortion, you will need to listen to her heartbeat. Viktor Orban’s Hungarian government launches a new crusade against abortion and women who decide to terminate their pregnancy. A decree of the Ministry of the Interior published in the Hungarian Official Gazette provides that in addition to the requirements already foreseen for abortion, there is also the obligation for doctors to present to women the “clearly identifiable proof of the vital functions of the fetus”. In other words, an ultrasound of the heart.

Hungary, scholars close to Orban: “Too many women at the University, a risk for males and the birth rate”

Signed by Interior Minister Sandor Pinter, the decree will enter into force on Thursday 15 September. Far-right party Mi Hazank said they were pleased that “mothers will now listen to the fetal heartbeat,” even though the text does not explicitly state it in those terms. “At least for a few seconds, the fetal baby can be heard by the mother before the abortion is performed,” MP Dora Duro said in a Facebook post.

Hungary, the feast of St. Stephen canceled. And Orbán chases the heads of the Weather Institute

by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

In Hungary, abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy has been legal since the 1950s. The law, amended in 1992, “is not set in stone in a Christian country worthy of the name. Let’s write history!” He added, thanking pro-life organizations for their support.

WARSAW

Women in black from Warsaw

di KINGA DUNIN*

Amnesty International speaks of a “worrying decline”. This decision made “without consultation” will make “access to abortion more difficult” and “traumatize more women already in difficult situations,” spokesman Aron Demeter told AFP.
The Hungarian law provides that abortion can be carried out in four cases: pregnancy as a result of a crime or sexual violence, danger to the woman’s health, embryo with severe physical handicap, unsustainable social situation of the woman.

