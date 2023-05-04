Hungary has approved a justice reform to release some European funds

Wednesday the Hungarian parliament has approved a reform of its judicial system promoted by the semi-authoritarian government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in order to obtain some funds from the European Union, blocked for months now due to various criticisms of the rule of law advanced by the European institutions.

The reform is not too ambitious: and the limit to strengthen the independence of a body such as the OBT, a supervisory authority over the work of the courts, the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court. It had been explicitly requested by the European Union, and in particular by the European Commission, as a first step to release the European funds in question, which Hungary urgently needs: the Hungarian inflation rate it is in fact the highest in the European Union and in recent years the fragile Hungarian economy had been effectively kept on its feet by European funds.

The European Commission has long accused Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Hungary of having created an extremely corrupt political and economic system which, among other things, uses huge amounts of European funds in an improper way. Since 2020, the European Union has equipped itself with a mechanism that links the disbursement of its funds to respect for the rule of law, therefore, among other things, to respect for the independence of the courts and the judiciary. Hungary is the first country where the mechanism has been applied.

Politico esteem that in total Hungary should obtain about 22 billion euros from the European funds of the multiannual budget which is valid from 2021 to 2027, until now entirely blocked. With the approval of the reform, the government hopes to unblock the disbursement of around 13.2 billion: another 6.3 billion remain blocked due to further criticism by the European Union of the Hungarian judicial system, while another 2.5 billion have been blocked due to the passage of a disputed law on homosexuality, in 2021.

However, it is not clear whether Hungary will really get the 13.2 billion in the short term. The Financial Times he pointed out that the reform has satisfied only some of the requests of the European Commission, and that many doubts remain about the strategy of the Orbán government on the fight against corruption, for example.

At the moment Hungary has not even managed to obtain the 5.8 billion subsidies it is entitled to for the Next Generation EU, also called the Recovery Fund. To obtain them, the European Commission has asked Hungary to respect 27 rather stringent conditions, and it is not clear whether it is close to meeting them or not. In any case, the funds from the Recovery Fund must be spent by 2026 and it now seems certain that even if Hungary obtained them, it would not be able to spend them all within three and a half years.

Věra Jourová, European Commissioner for Transparency, said that the approval of the justice reform “is a very good step forward” for Hungary to obtain at least part of the funds it should be entitled to from the multiannual budget of the European Union, but not it was unbalanced neither on the times nor on the next steps. As for the funds from the Recovery Fund, Jourová said it was “too early” to make assessments of Hungary’s progress.