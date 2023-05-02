Home » Hungary launches judicial reform hoping to free up EU funds
Hungary launches judicial reform hoping to free up EU funds

Il Hungarian parliament has begun to discuss a judicial reform which, if approved – as highlighted by Politico – would release over 13.2 billion euros of EU funds for the country at a time when its economy suffers from low growth and high prices.

Politico writes that the problem is the independence of the judiciary, which according to EU officials has been hampered by the prime minister’s government Viktor Orbán.

A reform proposalHowever, it aims to strengthen independence in several ways, for example by ensuring that the National Judicial Council, an oversight body of the judiciary, remains independent, as well as by reforming the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court to protect them from political influence and to allow referral of cases to the European Court of Justice for preliminary decisions.

The Hungarian Parliament is called to pronounce itself on the reform on Wednesday 3 May.

“If the case of the independence of the judiciary is resolved, most of the cohesion programs will be unblocked,” said the European budget commissioner last week Johannes Hahn to a group of journalists.

