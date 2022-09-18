The European Commission unanimously voted on the proposal to suspend 65% of the funds of three operational programs for Cohesion earmarked for Hungary due to the violation of the rule of law. The total value of the funds in question is 7.5 billion euros, which corresponds to approximately one third of all Cohesion funds destined for Hungary. The decision – explained the European budget commissioner, Johannes Hahn – due to systemic irregularities in the procurement procedures, insufficient investigations against conflict of interest and in general the weakness in the intervention against corruption.

The Commission’s decision comes after an intense dialogue between the European executive and the Hungarian authorities in recent months, which has led Hungary to propose a series of corrective measures to address the concerns identified by the Commission when the process was launched. formally last April 27. The Commission has thoroughly assessed the Hungarian response, in particular by examining whether the corrective measures adequately respond to the Commission’s initial conclusions. “In order for the measures to be considered adequate, they should put an end to the violations of the principles of the rule of law and / or the risks they create for the EU budget and the financial interests of the Union”, explains the Brussels executive in a note. The Commission’s conclusion is that the proposed corrective measures could in principle address the issues in question, if they are properly detailed in the relevant laws and regulations, and implemented accordingly. Pending completion of the main implementation phases, the Commission considers that a risk to the budget remains at this stage. This explains today’s decision and the proposed measures, which also take into account the corrective action presented by Hungary. The Commission therefore proposes the suspension of 65% of commitments for three operational programs under cohesion policy and a ban on legal commitments with public interest funds for programs implemented under direct and indirect management. The Council now has one month to decide whether to adopt these measures, by qualified majority (55% of member states vote in favor, and they must correspond to at least 65% of the total EU population). The period can be extended by up to a further two months in exceptional circumstances. In the meantime, the Commission will monitor the situation and keep the Council informed of any relevant elements which may affect its current assessment. Hungary has committed to fully inform the Commission on the completion of the key implementation phases by 19 November.