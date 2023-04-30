Home » Hungary, thousands in Kossuth square for the Pope’s Mass – Corriere TV
World

by admin
(LaPresse) Thousands of people crowded Kossuth Lajos square in Budapest, where Pope Francis celebrated a mass. Before the Eucharistic celebration, the Pontiff, who had arrived aboard the ‘mobile pope’, made a few rounds among the gathered faithful. According to local authorities there are more than 30,000 people in Kossuth Lajos Square. In total, counting the neighboring streets, about 50,000 faithful participate in the Mass. Also present were President Katalin Novák and Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (LaPresse/ap)

April 30, 2023 – Updated April 30, 2023, 12:39 am

