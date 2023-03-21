Hungary has blocked EU members from publishing a joint statement on the international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the American portal “Bloomberg” reports.

“Bloomberg” states that Budapest’s veto means that the EU’s high representative for foreign policy and security, Josep Borelj, published a statement on his own behalf, in which it is stated that he took into account the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

EU justice ministers issued their own statement supporting the ICC decision, which Hungary did not sign.

Late last week, the pre-trial chamber of the International Criminal Court, whose jurisdiction Russia does not recognize, issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader and the Russian president’s commissioner for children’s rights, Mario Lvov-Belov, for allegedly “illegal transfer of the population (children) from the occupied parts of Ukraine to the Russian Federation”.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mariha Zakharova said the ICC arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova are legally invalid because Russia is not part of the Rome Statute and has no obligation to cooperate with the court.

The Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasiliy Nebenzya said earlier that Moscow intends to return Ukrainian children who were evacuated to Russia due to military activities in Ukraine when the conditions on the ground are safe.

The West accuses Russia of carrying out forced deportations of Ukrainian children, which Moscow denies.

