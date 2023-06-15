Hungary will not receive weapons from America Info

Hungary will not receive advanced US HIMARS missile systems, because it shows support for Russia and does not allow Sweden to join NATO.

Source: Profimedia

Hungary will not receive advanced American HIMARS missile systems until further notice, which proved extremely successful in the war in Ukraine. US Senator Jim Risch, a Republican from the state of Idaho, told the Washington Post that Budapest getting these weapons is out of the question as long as they prevent Sweden from joining NATO. We are talking about a package of weapons worth 735 million dollars, which will remain in America until further notice. It is not excluded that the package will go to Ukraine, if Hungary continues to be hostile towards the strategic interests of the Alliance.

The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is in conflict with all allies in the EU, because it shows an excessive tendency to protect the interests of Russia. Hungary will accept all the sanctions packages, but will subsequently try to soften them. An example was the subsequent request to remove Russian Patriarch Kirill from the sanctioned list. Orban and his followers are furious because they have been blocked from accessing the funds of the EU recovery fund, because they are in open conflict with European values, so they transferred the undermining of joint decisions to NATO, where they were also against Finland’s membership. They didn’t blame Helsinki for anything in particular, they claimed that it was about procedural issues. When Turkey ratified Finland’s membership in an accelerated procedure, the Hungarian parliament suddenly resolved all procedural obstacles. Sweden remained, and here the unquestionable leader of Hungary concluded that Stockholm was excessively critical of Hungarian democracy.

“We stand with Trump”

The USA watched it calmly for a long time, and then the attack began, first the Hungarians from the management of the Russian international investment bank, which withdrew from Budapest, fell under sanctions. Now they have run out of modern weapons. “I have been expressing concern to the Hungarian government for some time now regarding the refusal to vote for Sweden’s entry into NATO. It is now June and it is still not over, so I decided that the sale of new US military equipment to Hungary would be suspended“, said the senator who voted against the impeachment of former US President Donald Trump, but accepted Joe Biden’s election victory.

A few days ago, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijarto, in an interview on the “National Report” show on the Newsmax channel, said that there would not have been a war in Ukraine if Donald Trump had remained the president of the USA, and that Hungary stood by him as a “true friend”. which is under attack from the “liberal mainstream”.

The behavior of Hungary and Turkey is causing increasing anger from the other members because they leave the impression of a non-unified Alliance, and there are increasing suspicions that Budapest in particular is trying to protect Russian interests as much as possible.. There will be no change in Orban’s position because Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Wednesday that Sweden will not join NATO before the July NATO summit in Vilnius. Erdogan claims that Swedenproviding refuge to Kurdish and Turkish communities fleeing persecution by official Ankara, protects terrorists.

The Washington Post reports the words of the US ambassador in Budapest: “The US will continue to work tirelessly to work more closely with our ally. However, there are real concerns about the strategic decisions Hungary is making – and those concerns are widely shared,” said Ambassador David Pressman. .

(WORLD)