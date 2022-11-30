The EU Commission, noting that Hungary “has not made the necessary progress on the reforms”, has decided “to maintain its initial proposal of 18 September to suspend 65% of the commitments for three operational programs under the cohesion policy , for an amount of 7.5 billion euros. This is what the European executive announces. The proposal must now be voted on by the EU Council, which has until December 19 to express itself.

“Although numerous reforms have been undertaken or are underway, Hungary has failed to adequately implement the core aspects of the necessary 17 corrective measures agreed under the general conditionality mechanism by the November 19 deadline, as it had committed to Do. These concern, in particular, the effectiveness of the newly created Authority for the integrity and the procedure for the judicial review of the prosecution’s decisions”. The European Commission writes it in a note. “The Commission has concluded that the conditions for the regulation to apply are in place and that further essential measures will be needed to eliminate the remaining risks to the EU budget in Hungary. As a result, the Commission has decided to maintain its initial proposal of 18 September to suspend 65% of commitments for three operational programs under cohesion policy, amounting to €7.5 billion. The Commission also maintains its proposal that no legal commitments can be made with any public interest fund.’ The Council will now have until December 19 to vote on the issue, requiring a qualified majority for the suspension of funds to take effect.

Measures to strengthen the independence of the judiciary, by: increasing the powers of the Independent National Judicial Council, to limit undue influence and discretionary decisions and ensure a more objective and transparent administration of the courts; reform the functioning of the Supreme Court to limit the risks of political influence; eliminate the role of the Constitutional Court in reviewing final decisions of judges at the request of public authorities; and eliminating the possibility for the Supreme Court to review matters that judges intend to refer to the European Court of Justice. Standard audit and control measures, similar to what is also required for the RRPs of some other Member States: fully functioning national system to monitor the implementation of the plan; strategy setting out how the Hungarian Audit Authority will audit Rrf funds, in line with international auditing standards. The Commission also considers that the audit and control measures envisaged by Hungary, covering all the above measures, are adequate to protect the financial interests of the Union, if fully implemented before the disbursement of Rrf funds.