The last frontier in western war support to Ukraine is about to be crossed: the supply of aviation hunting planes of Kiev It is no longer a taboo. If in March the President Biden had stopped the delivery of the Polish Migs in fear of an escalation with the Kremlinnow the evolution of the conflict has reduced the hesitation of the United States.
