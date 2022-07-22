Home World Hunt born in Kiev, the last taboo falls
World

Hunt born in Kiev, the last taboo falls

by admin
Hunt born in Kiev, the last taboo falls

The last frontier in western war support to Ukraine is about to be crossed: the supply of aviation hunting planes of Kiev It is no longer a taboo. If in March the President Biden had stopped the delivery of the Polish Migs in fear of an escalation with the Kremlinnow the evolution of the conflict has reduced the hesitation of the United States.

See also  Global epidemic situation[November 4]: The United States issued a vaccination order to large and medium-sized companies. Merck’s new crown oral drug was approved by the United Kingdom.

You may also like

Physicists have created a strange phase of matter...

Yann disappeared in Cairo, the family out of...

The epidemic in Japan is urgent, and the...

Monkeypox, WHO declares global health emergency

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary was infected with the...

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Monkeypox: WHO declares global emergency

[Let’s put this photo on file]There is no...

Ukraine, Russian missiles on the port of Odessa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy